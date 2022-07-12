“Thor: Love and Thunder” is passable fun, at least, until the next Marvel adventure. It’s got a few laughs, decent action and too much story for one movie.
In Thor’s latest adventure, the golden-haired god must stop Gorr the God Butcher, who has kidnapped a group of adorable New Asgardian children. Wait, that can’t be right. Gorr kidnaps children? Shouldn’t he be god butchering?
Unfortunately, Gorr is limited to only a few kills that director Taika Waititi masks with action that will keep Marvel’s precious PG-13 rating. For those who aren’t familiar with the character, Gorr initially appeared in a Marvel Comics arc by Jason Aaron in which Thor is hunting down the butcher in a story that is murder mystery meets epic adventure.
And while Gorr is compelling thanks to a dastardly yet forgettable Christian Bale performance, the character is neutralized by the screenwriters. They are more focused on the ever-changing relationship between Thor and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) than Gorr’s vendetta against mythic gods.
In “Love and Thunder,” Foster transforms into the Mighty Thor, a muscular female god similar to Hemsworth’s Thor. Again, the screenwriters short-change this plot point because an essential part of her character is that she is also diagnosed with cancer. The comics also inspire this change, and it is an exciting shift for the character who was mostly relegated to being Thor’s token love interest.
The writers explore this, but it doesn’t get the screen time it is deserved. It also would have showcased Portman’s talents more effectively than some lame joke in which she’s trying to develop her catchphrase.
While much of the comedy doesn’t work in “Love and Thunder,” that is not Hemsworth’s fault. He is good as ever and had some of the funniest moments in the film, especially when he communicates with his ax as if it was his ex. If only Hemsworth had the same chemistry with Portman.
The only one who tops Hemsworth with his performance is Russell Crowe, who desperately needs to be featured in more comedies. “The Nice Guys” proved his comedy chops, and “Thor: Love and Thunder” reinforces Crowe as a comedian. With a thick Greek accent, the iconic actor takes on the equally iconic role of Zeus, the Greek god, who is not worried about some lowly god butcher. While he doesn’t have much power over the plot, he has a bit of fun at Thor’s expense, and that’s good for a few laughs.
“A few laughs” is mainly what “Thor: Love & Thunder” has. It’s not the funniest or boldest Marvel film, but it’s a good enough time and worth the cost of admission. Hopefully, Thor will bring thunderous drama next time, not just silly jokes.