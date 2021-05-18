I don’t know what it is about this year, but I haven’t hated a movie I’ve seen in 2021. Each one has been varying degrees of “good” but all have entertained me. I suppose one of the reasons I’ve been so generous in my reviews so far is that I’m relieved to be reviewing movies that are premiering in theaters. And there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight for my munificence in the movie theater.
In the next few weeks, I’ll have the pleasure of watching “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Cruella” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.” I can’t wait to jump into these horrific and fashionable films with strong female leads. They’ll continue a subtle but powerful line of films with a lead actress at the helm that starts with this week’s film “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”
From writer/director Taylor Sheridan, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” stars Angelina Jolie as Hannah, a former smoke jumper, who discovers a traumatized boy named Connor (Finn Little) being chased by two relentless assassins (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen). Making matters worse, hot on their trail is a raging fire in the Montana wilderness.
Sheridan and the other screenwriters, Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt, introduce us to Hannah’s past trauma when she failed to save some of her fellow smoke jumpers and a family from a fire. This information allows us to empathize with Hannah, but it’s vaguely delivered. By using flashback sequences and murky dialogue, the writers give us a sense of what happened but not the full story.
This nebulous approach works somewhat because Jolie’s performance is excellent, but her past could have been fleshed out more completely. Regardless, you’ll likely appreciate the tale of redemption when this smoke jumper who failed is thrust into a situation in which she cannot fail again. There are aspects of the story that remain a mystery even as the credits roll but “Those Who Wish Me Dead” still mostly works.
As the director, Sheridan does a fantastic job ratcheting up the tension and presents violence in a realistic and shocking fashion. I was hooked within the first few minutes. In the opening of the movie, the villains played devilishly by Gillen and Hoult, blow up a house with a family still inside. The explosion was an obvious outcome after seeing these two walk away from the house, but I expected a small boom. Not so. This explosion was huge.
Sheridan uses this reality vs. expectation throughout his film. In another scene, a car crashes through a guard rail and it doesn’t simply stop abruptly, it flies down a hill careening out of control with passengers still inside. This excessive approach to realistic action could have come off as comical, but it didn’t. In a short time, Sheridan built an environment around these events that contribute to a realistic tone.
Now I’m no fire expert, but I think he may have lost that realistic tone at a certain point because in the movie a fire rages across the wilderness and fails to bring down a lookout made of wood. Maybe that’s realistic. I’m not sure. But it came off as a bit ridiculous when considering how massive this fire was.
The film also suffers because fire effects are so hard to do well. In one scene, they can be realistic and threatening and in another, it’s obvious that Jolie and her cast members aren’t surrounded by the ferocious flames.
Realism aside, Sheridan made a tense thriller with high stakes and terrific performances. “Those Who Wish Me Dead” is a pulse-pounding experience that demands to be seen on the big screen, and Jolie gives this film her all. The summer movie season is just heating up, and it looks to be a never-ending blaze of glory, but it’s safe to say that the blaze starts here with “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”