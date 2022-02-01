As much as I loved “The Green Knight,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” none of them were my favorite film of the year. That distinct honor goes to a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, and I’m not talking about “In The Heights” or “Encanto,” though those were fantastic. I am talking about the criminally underrated movie musical “Tick, Tick…Boom,” directed by Miranda and starring the MVP of the winter movie season, Andrew Garfield.
“Tick, Tick…Boom” is a film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s (“Rent”) original musical, which he performed as a solo work in 1990. The musical was then revamped and made into a three-actor piece by David Auburn (“Proof”). Miranda has taken the three-actor production and transformed it into a transcendent movie musical by melding the stage show with real-life places and experiences in New York.
Garfield stars as Jonathan Larson, an aspiring theater composer experiencing a quarter-life crisis while writing his dystopian musical “Superbia.” This crisis is apparent in the film’s opening minutes as Larson pounds away on his piano’s keys while singing about his quickly approaching 30th birthday in the standout tune of the film, “30/90.”
“30/90” will speak to anyone feeling as if life is flying by or those who have had a similar crisis but have since accepted aging. In this opening number, Garfield needs to prove that he has the existential angst and charm that Larson possessed and that he can sing. Oh boy, can he! Garfield’s voice is breathtaking. With each note, he carries Larson’s emotions to their greatest climax, and he can belt with the best of them.
Alongside him in this opener and throughout the show within the movie are Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry, who are absolute powerhouses. The three performers beautifully complement one another in “30/90,” but each has moments to shine individually. Hudgens kills “Johnny Can’t Decide” and “Therapy,” while Henry crushes “Green Green Dress.”
Another standout performer in the film is Robin de Jesus, who plays Michael, Larson’s friend who left the world of the arts to pursue a career in advertising. De Jesus is deserving of an Oscar nomination, though it’s not likely to come.
In the film, Michael is a great support system for Larson, but he also challenges his friend when he most needs it. By creating the balance between support and opposition, de Jesus confirms himself as an actor to watch in the future. He performs Michael as primarily an optimistic figure, but when he is backed into a metaphorical corner, we see he’s got a lot of fight in him. De Jesus also has equally balanced performances in “No More” and “Real Life,” which “Rent” fans will recognize as precursors for the tone Larson captures for that musical.
Another character that challenges Larson is his girlfriend, Susan, played by Alexandra Shipp. Shipp is more understated than de Jesus for much of the movie, and that appears to be by design because Larson inadvertently paints her as the woman behind the genius. That said, Larson gives her autonomy by the end when she, like Daniel, communicates her frustrations to Jonathan. Shipp doesn’t sing much in the film, but when she does, she proves that she is a strong presence in this ensemble with the song “Come to Your Senses.”
I’d kick myself if I didn’t mention one other number. “Sunday” performed by Garfield and a variety of incredible musical performers such as Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Renée Elise Goldsberry and three of the original “Rent” performers blew me away. Miranda does an incredible job directing this standout musical moment. In it, he celebrates all of these icons and the power that music has to transport us from a normal day to a magical wonderland.
Musicals have that power, and ever since seeing “West Side Story” in my elementary music class, I’ve been a fan of them, so it probably comes as no surprise that my favorite film of 2021 is a musical. I promise you if you’re already a musical fan and you need a movie to speak to you on an emotional level, “Tick, Tick…Boom” is the way to go. So turn up your volume as loud as you can and delight in the melodic sounds of Jonathan Larson through the powerhouse voice of Andrew Garfield.