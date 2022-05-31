I don’t have anything particularly critical to write about “Top Gun: Maverick.” I could comment on the retreading nature of some of the story beats and character moments, but that would be nitpicky. “Top Gun: Maverick” is a bonafide blockbuster with fantastic action that will hook all audiences from the first time they hear Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone.”
Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell for this sequel that was 36 years in the making. In “Top Gun: Maverick,” Maverick is an active test pilot who pushes aircraft to its limits and then goes further. But his limits are tested when he is ordered to cease his test pilot duties and train a team of accomplished graduates tasked with bombing an unsanctioned uranium enrichment plant deemed a threat by the Pentagon.
While the individuals who appointed Maverick for this job take the mission seriously and stick to protocol, our favorite pilot has alternative methods. He puts his students in deadly situations every day to replicate the realities they’ll face when the mission begins.
Due to Maverick’s unorthodox methods, some students retaliate against their instructor. No one fights with Maverick more than Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s friend seen in the previous movie, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. Rooster and Maverick go head to head a few times in the film, and it initially is not clear why Rooster resents Maverick so much. The obvious answer is that Rooster blames Maverick for his father’s death, but there is more to it than that.
I won’t spoil the reason for the conflict, but I’ll say it is compelling enough to hang the film’s core drama on. Beyond that, “Top Gun: Maverick” tells the story of a man who refuses to fall into the growth patterns of his fellow pilots. This inclusion is interesting because it’s easy to draw the through-line from this movie’s plot to Cruise’s incredible career. The actor might be getting older, but he’s showing no signs of stopping and is as relentless as his “Top Gun” counterpart.
While Cruise walks away with the movie, his younger co-stars deserve applause, especially Miles Teller. Cruise delivers his lines with passion and confidence, whether chilling at a bar or flying thousands of feet in the air. Teller brings that same confidence to his role but with a significant fury.
Filling the love interest role is Jennifer Connelly, and she deserves more screen time. Still, she and Cruise have chemistry, so she’s not entirely wasted. The standout presence in the film other than Cruise is the silent yet stoic Val Kilmer. The actor has battled throat cancer for years now and cannot speak, so the filmmakers leaned into that and adjusted the screenplay accordingly. In an all-too-brief scene with Cruise, Kilmer steals the film for a moment and reminds us all that Kilmer was once one of the greatest American movie stars.
The filmmakers want you to tap into your nostalgia for the first film, but they take the original story in fantastic new directions. Don’t wait for this one on a streaming service. “Top Gun: Maverick” is worthy of the biggest screen and sound.