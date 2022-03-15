Disney/Pixar’s “Turning Red” is a laugh-out-loud coming-of-age film from an incredible team of women that celebrates 2000s culture and the awkwardness of puberty. Some parents might be bothered by the company’s exploration of the touchy subject, but others will appreciate the recognition of the complexities of growing up.
“Turning Red” is about a young woman’s emotional and physical growth, yet these talented filmmakers have made a relatable movie for all genders to enjoy.
In “Turning Red,” Mei (Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old girl, does her best in all aspects of her life. She is a dutiful daughter to her overbearing mother, an academic and a wonderful friend to her three gal pals. Still, while Mei tries to be the perfect child, she can’t help but be herself in ways that her mom would disapprove of. She loves boy bands and drawing her crushes in a notebook — sometimes with a merman tail. Mei would love Pixar’s “Luca.”
Then, after her mother embarrasses her by unfairly yelling at the boy featured in her illustrated fantasies, her emotions get the best of her, and she transforms into a giant red panda.
She’s thankfully an adorable red panda (perfect for a new stuffed animal with the Disney trademark), but Mei has trouble seeing that at first. Instead she notices her size, stench and fur. This transformation is a fun, symbolic representation of puberty because young adults have growth spurts, stink like rotting onions, and sprout new hairs when growing up.
Mei’s mom misunderstands her daughter’s transformation and thinks she may have started menstruation. We see this when she rushes into the restroom with numerous pad options and asks Mei about her “red peony.” This bit of dialogue is a bold step in a new direction for Disney/Pixar, which has not explored the neglected subject.
As Mei struggles with her new reality as a red panda, she must decide whether or not to balance her life between the two forms or lose the ability forever. In this struggle, we see the film also represents human emotion and our inability to control or use our emotions as a tool.
While the film is full of metaphors and emotions, it’s also the funniest Pixar film yet. Some of the most humorous moments feature Mei’s equally awkward classmates, who will remind viewers of their own goofy friends.
Director/co-screenwriter Domee Shi amplifies this humor in scenes by using quick cuts to give her film an exciting anime-style rhythm and by tying in recognizable ’90s and 2000s imagery. If you drew Sailor Moon and Pokémon characters in your spiral notebooks and jammed to NSYNC in your room, then this is the perfect movie for you.
Pixar’s new film might have some parents turning red because of its young adult content, but they should give it a chance because “Turning Red” is one of the most entertaining films that the studio has made to date. Whether you’re young or young at heart, “Turning Red” will make you laugh, cry and take you back to your own experiences with new hairs, growth spurts and onion odor. Doesn’t that sound like fun?