“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” will satisfy fans who liked the first “Venom” movie, but it won’t make new fans.
“Let There Be Carnage” opens in 1996 at St. Estes Home for Unwanted Children with two teenagers, Cletus Kasady and Frances Barrison. This scene should have been a character-building moment for the movie’s two villains, but any hope of that is destroyed by a distracting voice-over by an adult Woody Harrelson. This is one of the most ridiculous choices of the movie, and “Let There Be Carnage” features Venom adorned with glow necklaces waxing poetic about being an alien outsider.
Fast forward to the present day, and the sequel picks up where the last one left off. Detective Mulligan contacts Eddie Brock to speak with an adult Kasady, now a serial killer. Following their conversation, Venom notices carvings in Kasady’s cell. Eddie thinks nothing of them, but Venom knows they are important.
Venom playing detective is a solid premise. Then it is wasted. Venom puppets Eddie around like a human Etch A Sketch, forcing him to draw the illustrations from Kasady’s wall. And go figure, one of those drawings looks like a specific location that Venom pulls from his mind with no rhyme or reason. Later Eddie reveals to the public that this is where Kasady buried his victims.
Oddly enough, this is a bit of a contradiction because Kasady killed his grandmother and mother in plain sight with no remorse. He also kills a convenience store clerk with no thought of what he’ll do with the body. Kasady doesn’t seem like the hiding his victims type.
A bit more nonsense between Venom and Eddie plays out that is somewhat humorous. One of the funniest scenes has Venom poorly making Eddie breakfast and singing “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” that ends with an appropriately timed exploded ketchup bottle.
Back to Kasady. He grabs Eddie before he will be lethally injected, and he takes a big chomp. Kasady discovers Eddie’s blood had a little something extra in it. And when the warden hooks Kasady up to the lethal injection device, his blood rejects the poison, and he transforms into Carnage.
The transformation scene is appropriately scary, and the effects work is excellent. But the action direction following this transformation is rough. Director Andy Serkis likely intended to make the action sequences look chaotic, but with this chaos are messy visuals that are emotionally hollow. Humans are treated like rag dolls, and Carnage doesn’t get a fair chance to show his sadistic power without being edited down for the film’s PG-13 rating.
From there, the movie just puddles around until a CGI battle in a cathedral. This battle has some good moments, but ultimately it’s just two computer monsters slamming into each other. To be fair, many superhero movies end this way, but others have done it with more finesse.
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is entertaining enough for its short runtime (97 minutes), and it’s cool to see Carnage on-screen even if his debut is messy, but this sequel won’t come close to topping other superhero sequels.