Director Denis Villeneuve wants to communicate how grandiose “Dune” can be as an adaptation, and he succeeds in that respect. But he foolishly dismisses the vital character building and political backstabbing that Frank Herbert — the novel’s author — injected into his story.
Herbert’s “Dune” is a masterful epic, but it’s not only masterful because it is a sprawling story set on distant planets. Herbert succeeds because he understands the best way to tell science fiction stories is to make his characters as relatable as the human beings we interact with daily or the political figures on television we revere and resist.
His novel also continues to find readers because he wrote a compelling protagonist — Paul Atreides. Paul is a complex young man with a chip on his shoulder but he clearly has the intelligence and mental fortitude to become a great leader like his father, Duke Leto Atreides. That strength is ripped away in the movie because Timothee Chalamet plays him as a broody teenager who is unsure of himself and shows little to no leadership potential. Perhaps we’ll see more growth in Paul’s character in the second film because there were hints of his development at the end of Part 1, but it feels too little too late.
“Too little” is an odd phrase to use with this particular film because Villeneuve gives the audience so much in 2 hours 35 minutes. The cinematography is epic in scale, and the score by Hans Zimmer is hauntingly beautiful. But the film has too little character development, dialogue and political drama.
“Dune” is not solely a science fiction book. It’s a political allegory with incredible plotting that makes readers question their allegiance to all sides. Herbert also perfectly addresses social concerns such as economic inequality and lack of resources for disenfranchised people.
In the film, these concerns are cut for long establishing shots and sandworm build-up. Cutting one of the many establishing shots would have made room for more time with important characters such as Dr. Yueh or Baron Harkonnen. Dr. Yueh — one of the most morally complex characters in the book — is simply a footnote in the film. And Baron Harkonnen, who is a striking figure in design, is far less insightful than he presents in the book.
The Baron is a master manipulator, and here he is mainly used for the shock value as if Villeneuve is pointing and saying, “Look how gross the Baron is.” Acting through heavy prosthetics and muck, Stellan Skarsgård is well cast as the Baron, but he’s not able to milk his scenes for all their worth because he’s given so few lines.
This lack of dialogue for the actors is a failure across the board. The object of film is to show and not tell, but it becomes laughable how little Villeneuve refuses to tell his audience through dialogue. Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and others commit to their roles in “Dune,” but no one stands out because they mostly just hit their marks and speak confidently. There is nothing special about the performances.
Villeneuve is one of the most exciting directors working today because he can create environments in space, Mexico, or small towns that felt wholly realized. Every setting in a Villeneuve movie is a character on its own. But what is apparent now is that he expects the environment to do the heavy lifting. A director can’t expect that of a setting.
Settings must be filled with engaging characters that have clearly defined relationships and are not emotionless automatons. He could get away with that to an extent with “Blade Runner 2049” but “Dune” isn’t “Blade Runner.” It’s a surprisingly human drama that is universally relatable. And this adaptation doesn’t contain that same relatability. For that reason, it fails where the book succeeds.