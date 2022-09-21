Viola Davis repeatedly has proven herself an incredible force on the silver screen. In “The Woman King,” she gives audiences a performance unlike any before. Playing a fierce 1800s warrior in the West African kingdom of Dahomey, Davis ignites the screen with her physical presence, but her emotional vulnerability is what makes her role compelling. By developing layers for this bold new hero, Davis has transformed a fighter into an heroic figure.
The film is not nearly as bold or entertaining as Davis’ performance. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood handles the material with a focused hand, but her creative collaborators fall short in critical areas.
Starting with a long introductory crawl is a poor and unnecessary choice. All it does is establish the year 1823 and the conflict between the Dahomey led by King Ghezo (an excellent John Boyega) and the Oyo Empire. But that conflict is evident in the first five minutes as the women warriors under Ghezo’s kingdom attack the Oyo tribe members.
Davis is General Nanisca, the leader of Dahomey’s warriors, known as the Agojie. Alongside her are Amenza (Nansica’s confidant), Izogie (one of Agojie’s strongest warriors), and Nawi (a young recruit who befriends Izogie). Nawi is the audience’s most prominent perspective in the film.
Viewing the action through Nawi’s eyes gives the audience an outsider’s viewpoint. It’s an approach that has worked in other films, but it takes away some of the power and screen time of the other Agojie. Nawi’s story is compelling, although the screenplay could have benefitted from more time with Amenza and Izogie.
This is especially true because Lashana Lynch is fantastic as Izogie and holds her own alongside Davis. Another standout in the film is Shaina West, who plays Esi, an impressive warrior who uses martial arts to defeat the Oyo men. West also serves as an additional stunt choreographer for the extensive stunts in the film. While West is great in the film, her fellow actors aren’t quite as impressive and their lack of skills are accentuated by frustrating quick cuts and lousy editing.
The action sequences aren’t the only overly edited aspect of the film. To earn its PG-13 rating, Prince-Bythewood had to make a film that couldn’t feature excessive violence. It’s a poor choice to make this story of African warriors bloodless. This choice feels inauthentic and pulls audiences directly out of film’s reality.
That could have worked had the cinematography been more captivating, but that, too, falls short. Besides a mesmerizing opening sequence set during the night, the film is overlit, and the scenes feel like the cinematographer shot them for television, not movie theaters.
“The Woman King” is a massive step forward for representation in film, and for that, it should be celebrated. But it’s not a particularly captivating film, so it fails to earn its namesake’s crown.
Starring: Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity