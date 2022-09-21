Patrick White

Viola Davis repeatedly has proven herself an incredible force on the silver screen. In “The Woman King,” she gives audiences a performance unlike any before. Playing a fierce 1800s warrior in the West African kingdom of Dahomey, Davis ignites the screen with her physical presence, but her emotional vulnerability is what makes her role compelling. By developing layers for this bold new hero, Davis has transformed a fighter into an heroic figure.

The film is not nearly as bold or entertaining as Davis’ performance. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood handles the material with a focused hand, but her creative collaborators fall short in critical areas.

