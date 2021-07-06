2021 has been an exciting year of moviegoing for me. I have seen plenty of movies from genres that I would normally skip. “The Marksman” reminded me that Liam Neeson is still a force to reckon with in thrillers. “Mortal Kombat” convinced me that gratuitous violence could be fun in action films. And “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” was a surprising meta family comedy.
My journey continues with the animated adventure “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” a sequel to “The Boss Baby.” I’ve not seen the first movie, but I did watch a recap of it to follow the story of the new film. Usually, I would watch the first film in a series before watching the sequel, but I was worried that a double feature of “The Boss Baby” franchise would break me.
Having now watched the sequel, I wish I would have watched both movies. I thought “The Boss Baby: Family Business” was quite entertaining in the most bonkers fashion. This film series flies in the face of Pixar’s deeper, existential stories, such as “Soul” or “Inside Out,” and I found that refreshing. The movie does have a touching message about brotherly love and the importance of believing in yourself, but the focus is still on entertainment, not human emotion.
In the movie, the Templeton brothers (James Marsden and Alec Baldwin) have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby (Amy Sedaris) with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again — and inspire a new family business.
From the beginning, I was caught off guard by how much I enjoyed the film. In the opening scene, the director and animators took me into the imagination of Tim (Marsden). His imagination was an incredible burst of color and wonder that made his life as a stay-at-home dad magnificent. He’s clearly passionate about being the best dad he can be, but he still struggles to connect sometimes with his oldest daughter.
This thread emotionally carries the movie through its runtime. Opposite that is a nefarious plot by the villainous Dr. Armstrong who wants to hypnotize parents for a mysterious reason. Jeff Goldblum plays Dr. Armstrong, and he’s delightful. His wacky charm was a perfect match for this film. He hams it up in every scene and is a formidable yet likable villain.
Marsden and Baldwin are also great in their roles. They commit to the wild, childlike energy of this animated adventure, and the movie is better for it. It would have been easy for Baldwin to dust off his Donald Trump impression and use that as the adult Ted Templeton, who looks a bit like a young Trump. Thankfully, though, he doesn’t and instead sticks to his original performance style.
Besides the fun cast, this movie works so well because it’s boldly bonkers. Screenwriter Michael McCullers has an “everything and the kitchen sink” approach to the franchise, and I delighted in that.
It comes as no surprise to me that McCullers also wrote two Austin Powers films because “The Boss Baby: Family Business” seems like an animated and family-friendly version of an Austin Powers movie. The plot barely makes sense, but because the stakes are heightened continuously and the humor works, it’s easy to forget how silly the story is.
McCullers also sees no sense in slowing down the plot, and I applaud him for that. Kids movies can be nuanced and flesh out the character development as seen in “Raya and the Last Dragon.” That said, sometimes animated movies are about delighting the eyes with a wall-to-wall action extravaganza that doesn’t let up. Kids need that once in awhile, too.
“The Boss Baby: Family Business” won’t be named the best animated movie of the year on any critics list, but who cares? This latest Dreamworks movie is plenty of fun thanks to dazzling animation, strong performances, and a wild screenplay. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to watch the first “Boss Baby.”