When Hollywood news outlets first reported that Steven Spielberg was remaking the beloved classic “West Side Story,” some movie fans shouted, “Hollywood is creatively bankrupt,” in protest. Others, who were not so quick to judge, believed Spielberg could bring his distinctive cinematic eye to the project. After all, this was the man who brought “E.T.,” “Saving Private Ryan” and “Lincoln” to the big screen. He’d never directed a musical before, but who’s to say he couldn’t direct one just as well as a science fiction or drama film.
With “West Side Story,” Spielberg again proves that we should never underestimate him because his remake of the 1961 musical is his best movie since “Lincoln.” Featuring star-turning performances and updates to the script, 2021’s “West Side Story” doesn’t quite outdo the original, but it comes as close as possible.
While the original is a visual and musical masterpiece, it’s not a perfect representation of Puerto Rican culture or people considering non-Latinx actors played both Maria and Bernardo. This new film corrects this mistake by casting Latinx performers in all Puerto Rican roles and gives more agency to the Puerto Rican characters in this film.
The only Latina actress in a lead role in the original was Rita Moreno, and she was awarded an Oscar for her powerhouse performance as Anita. History might repeat itself because Ariana DeBose will likely win the award for Best Supporting Actress 60 years later in the same role as Moreno. DeBose is incredibly deserving of this award as she brings complex layers to Anita while crushing her performances in “America” and “A Boy Like That.”
Matching DeBose’s talents are Rachel Zegler (Maria) and Mike Faist (Riff). Each of these actors is a worthy successor to the roles. Zegler plays Maria with pure innocence at first. Still, as the story progresses and the bodies drop, Zegler loses her innocence and angrily fights the dark realities of gang violence and racism. And like DeBose, she has an incredible singing voice that effortlessly carries “Tonight,” “One Hand, One Heart” and “I Feel Pretty.”
Faist walks away with the second-best performance in the film. He’s a scrappier Riff than we saw in the original movie, but it works. Faist has the edge needed to be convincing as a gang leader and the singing and dancing talents to delight audiences. If only the same could be said for Ansel Elgort as Tony.
Elgort was not perfect for Tony. Sure he’s got rhythm, as evidenced by his work in “Baby Driver,” but he is not the best singer. He’s not bad, but it’s not a competition when comparing Elgort to the original Tony, Richard Beymer. Beymer made audiences believe Tony was a former gang member who turned good. Elgort is a baby-faced boy with no power and passion in his singing voice.
Other standout aspects of “West Side Story” that worked in the original film and work here are the cinematography and gorgeous costume design. These combined create a visual marvel that reminds us why musicals are marvelous entertainment.
Tony Kushner also dares to improve the original screenplay by taking liberties with some of the dialogue and story elements. Anita, Chino and Valentina (originally Doc) all have more developed roles that allow the drama to breathe more with a particular focus on the Puerto Rican experience in America. There is also subtext in the background of the film further developed to celebrate and acknowledge the immigrant experience.
2021’s “West Side Story” is like a Broadway revival. Some people will walk away saying, “That was good but not as good as the original Broadway cast.” Others will celebrate Spielberg and Kushner’s changes because they’ve made a version of this story for a new generation that honors Puerto Rican culture. Regardless of where you land, it can’t be denied that “West Side Story” is a fantastic film with mostly enchanting performances.