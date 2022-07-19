“Where the Crawdads Sing” is a beautifully written novel by Delia Owens, a nature writer, conservationist and zoologist. Owens writes fiction in a way that feels poetic and otherworldly while still grounding her characters in their real-world settings. One of those characters is Kya (Jojo Regina), an adolescent girl who grew up alone in her family’s home in a marsh.
Regina is good in her role but is paid a disservice by the makeup department which doesn’t put the young actress in makeup that matches her marsh setting. Looking at this perfectly made-up little girl with just a few mud scuffs takes away realism from the film, and realism is what made the book work.
After Kya is abandoned, she learns to live independently while other kids are in school and go home to their welcoming families. Making matters worse, few people in Kya’s community recognize her as human, and instead, they call her “Marsh Girl” or “Missing Link.”
The only community members that welcome Kya are Jumpin’ (Sterling Macer Jr.) and Mabel (Michael Hyatt), a couple who own a shop in town and become surrogate parents to Kya. The performers are excellent in their roles, though their characters are underwritten. Macer gives Jumpin’ the compassionate presence he is owed while a fire exists underneath if Kya was ever in danger. Hyatt matches Macer’s attitude with a motherly strength that feels tangible on screen.
After a few years, Kya makes her first romantic connection with a young man named Tate (Taylor John Smith). Tate teaches Kya to read and embrace her artistic talents while still making her marsh house into a home. Then Tate hurts Kya when he leaves for college and fails to stay in touch with her. Smith is effortlessly charming in his role and though he has a tall order in being both teacher and sweetheart, he manages to find a balance that works well.
In a time of sadness, Kya finds Chase (Harris Dickinson), a wealthy, pretty boy with more of an edge to him than Tate. In a dark twist, Chase dies mysteriously, and Kya is the main suspect. Dickinson carries a similar charm to Smith, but with Dickinson it is clearly a bit more aggressive and overly confident. This makes the leap to his abusive nature more palatable than if he was always portrayed as another charming beau.
The plot of “Where the Crawdads Sing” is intriguing, and the filmmakers do an excellent job of adapting Owens’s work, but it lacks a creative vision that elevates the film beyond just being an adaptation. What was primarily missing from this film was the reach-out-and-touch realism that was easily imaginable in the novel. When director Olivia Newman adapted the work, she focused too much on developing a romance that would appeal to a broader audience and less on the realistic depiction of what it would be like to live in a marsh and come of age with little assistance.
Regardless of the direction, the piece that must work for this movie to succeed is adult Kya’s performance. Thankfully, Newman has Daisy Edgar-Jones in the role, and she gives a star-turning performance here. She is tough when facing Chase and presents as broken when awaiting her fate in jail. With her versatility, she’s able to breathe life into Kya the way the author intended.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” may not be an exceptional film, but it is a worthy adaptation for those who have read the book. All the elements that one would expect are on screen. It’s just too bad that this movie doesn’t quite move past its status as adaptation and become something compelling that will have all the country talking and maybe some crawdads singing.