Patrick White

Movie review

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

Grade: B-

Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson

Rated: PG-13 for sexual content and some violence, including a sexual assault

Now Playing: Rivoli 3

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is a beautifully written novel by Delia Owens, a nature writer, conservationist and zoologist. Owens writes fiction in a way that feels poetic and otherworldly while still grounding her characters in their real-world settings. One of those characters is Kya (Jojo Regina), an adolescent girl who grew up alone in her family’s home in a marsh.

Regina is good in her role but is paid a disservice by the makeup department which doesn’t put the young actress in makeup that matches her marsh setting. Looking at this perfectly made-up little girl with just a few mud scuffs takes away realism from the film, and realism is what made the book work.

0
0
0
0
0