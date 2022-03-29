Patrick White

Somewhere hidden in “The Lost City” is a treasure of a romantic comedy. After all, the movie stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, who have both more than proved themselves as bankable comedy stars. But their star power gets lost in this movie because of jokes that go on too long, superfluous supporting characters, and a humdrum adventure.
Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a romance novelist struggling to write the conclusion of her novel. Her characters lie in a pit of snakes as the villain lords over them. Suddenly the villain, snakes and leads disappear, and Loretta has scrapped another potential ending.
She eventually finishes her novel with the unexplained help of Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), her publisher. Beth then encourages Loretta to go on a book tour with her cover model Alan Caprison (Tatum), but she can’t stand his pompous self-aggrandizing. In a karmic moment at the first tour event, Alan is knocked down a peg when his hair gets caught in Loretta’s watch, and she pulls off his luscious, fake locks. While this is one of the funniest moments in the movie, there aren’t many others that match it.
Later, before the tour can find its feet, Loretta is kidnapped by eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe). Abigail believes that Loretta has based her latest novel on the real-life archaeological research of her deceased husband and that she knows where to find a lost treasure hidden deep in the jungle. While Loretta mentions her husband, the movie would have benefitted from a bit more exploration of their relationship and how they collaborated.
Regardless, Radcliffe is terrific as the villain of “The Lost City.” He captures both the wealth-fueled eccentricities of Fairfax and his descent into madness well. Radcliffe should take on more villainous roles in the future. The directors of “The Lost City” are next making a film adaptation of “Masters of the Universe,” and the Harry Potter actor could make a killer Skeletor.
Alan sees Abigail kidnap Loretta, so he decides to rescue her alongside Brad Pitt’s Jack Trainer, a Navy SEAL-turned-CIA agent. Surprising no one, Pitt is one of the standout actors because he refuses to give a bad performance no matter the film. It’s a small role, but we get enough Pitt to satisfy.
Unfortunately, we get too much Bullock and Tatum. They have chemistry, but the lines and improv they dwell in don’t work. This is not just an issue for Bullock and Tatum. Randolph, Patti Harrison and Oscar Nuñez all have minor roles in the film, and their jokes are poorly directed and edited. Editors, humorous dialogue is not made funnier by letting the joke never end.
The other aspect that should have worked in this film was the adventure at play, which will barely register for most audiences. The film’s plot is immediately forgettable, the action is bare bones, and it doesn’t come together in the end.
Besides a few funny bits here and there and two fun performances from Pitt and Radcliffe, this film doesn’t work. Yet there is a lot of potential for a sequel to “The Lost City,” but the film needs a creative team that understands how to write and direct comedy dialogue. This team threw everything at the wall to see what stuck and not much did. There is a treasure here, but the crew searching seemed lost.