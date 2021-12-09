Travel south from Hastings down U.S. Highway 281, out of Nebraska, through the Smoky Hills and across the Saline River, and in 140 miles you will find yourself in Russell, Kansas, a prairie town of around 4,500 souls surrounded by wheat fields and oil wells.
This week, Russell will swell with visitors, pride and patriotism as it pays tribute to a native son who nearly lost his life in the service of his country, then dedicated the rest of it to making that country more prosperous, humane and just.
Robert J. “Bob” Dole was born in 1923 in Russell, where his parents ran a small creamery, and graduated from Russell High School in 1941.
Following his funeral Friday at Washington National Cathedral, his family will accompany what is earthly of him to his hometown one last time for funeral home visitation from 8-10 p.m., followed by Saturday visitation from 9-10:30 a.m. and an 11 a.m. memorial service, both at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church.
The casket and mourners then will travel on to Topeka for a late-afternoon ceremony at the Kansas Statehouse before returning to Washington. Dole is to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Tributes and honors have poured in this week for Dole, who died Sunday at age 98. He survived grievous combat injuries in the closing days of World War II and went on to earn a law degree and launch a political career that took him to the Kansas House of Representatives (1951-53), the Russell County Attorney’s Office (1953-61), the U.S. House of Representatives (1961-69) and finally the U.S. Senate, where he reached the pinnacle of legislative power, serving 11 years as Senate Republican leader. He was his party’s unsuccessful nominee for vice president in 1976 and ran three times for president — in 1980, 1988 and 1996. He resigned from the Senate as he prepared to accept the GOP nomination in 1996, then lost to President Bill Clinton in the general election.
Throughout all those years, he maintained his official residence at 1035 N. Maple St. in Russell.
Although Dole effectively lived in the nation’s capital for the last 52 years of his life, he returned to Russell frequently. In news accounts this week, locals say he always took the time to visit, and that, to invoke a common expression, “he never forgot where he came from.”
Dole was a standout athlete at Russell High and went on to letter in football, basketball and track at the University of Kansas before reporting for active duty in World War II. He was a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division when, on April 14, 1945, he was seriously injured in combat near Bologna, Italy, while recovering the body of a downed radioman.
Dole was struck by a German shell that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He received two Purple Hearts for his injuries plus the Bronze Star with “V” Device for valor, honoring his effort on behalf of his fallen comrade.
He was medically discharged from the Army in 1947 as a captain. In 2019, an act of Congress raised him to the honorary rank of colonel.
Through an agonizing, three-year recovery process stateside, Dole eventually got back on his feet, but with shoulder, spine and arm injuries that would follow him the rest of his life. Nevertheless, he went on to graduate from Washburn University in Topeka with both a bachelor’s degree and a law degree. He then set about a life of public service, perhaps seeking to repay the people of Russell who had helped with his convalescent expenses through contributions they left in a cigar box at Dawson’s drugstore.
In his early years in Congress, which included a stint as chairman of the Republican National Committee in 1971-73, Dole was known for his dour persona and political barbs. It was said that when President Gerald R. Ford excused Vice President Nelson Rockefeller from the GOP ticket in 1976 and installed Dole in his place, he did so because he needed a running mate with conservative bona fides and a penchant for caustic one-liners who could serve as an effective “hatchet man” against the Democratic opposition.
Colleagues, though, remember Dole not as a hatchet man, but as a humanitarian. In comments this week, they have recalled his sense of humor, his compassion for others with struggles, and the responsibility he felt for not letting tribal partisanship get in the way of responsible governance.
“Bob’s friendship was a blessing that enriched my life beyond measure,” said Tom Daschle, a former U.S. senator from South Dakota who served on committees with Dole and for a short time was his counterpart as Senate Democratic leader, in an opinion piece published this week in the Washington Post. “His dedication to public service, his determination to keep Washington and Congress places of civility, and his kindness to me and my wife, Linda, made our friendship a blessing as rich as life offers.”
Dole, a fiscal conservative, was known for his support of civil rights, voting rights and animal welfare issues. He helped shepherd to passage the law creating Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday.
Perhaps in no way was Dole’s character more evident, however, than in his concern for individuals with physical struggles — and especially his fellow veterans.
Dole was instrumental in development of the bipartisan Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, which was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush. The law, which cleared the Senate with 76 aye votes, changed the world for individuals with physical challenges across this country, providing them with just access to places, services and opportunities for their own life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
He also served as chairman of the World War II Memorial Campaign, which resulted in construction of the stunning monument that opened on the National Mall in 2004.
As the number of surviving WWII veterans dwindled, many were flown to Washington on “Honor Flights” for one-day visits to the memorial and other iconic sites in the nation’s capital.
The Rev. Frank Medsker of Hastings, who served in the U.S. Army Engineers in the Pacific at the end of the war, was part of one such flight on Sept. 11, 2009.
Medsker, a retired Presbyterian minister, was living in Fort Collins, Colorado, at that time and traveled to Washington as part of a group of Colorado veterans.
He said members of his group were excited to learn that Dole, as he frequently did, had come out to the memorial that day to greet the visiting veterans. They swarmed him.
“He made it his mission to be there and welcome veterans to the WWII memorial,” said Medsker, now 96.
Medsker, like Dole a native Kansan, said he felt extra affinity for the senator because his late brother, the Rev. Raymond York, lived near the Dole house in Russell for many years and got to know the senator on his visits home.
Medsker said he admired Dole’s pragmatism as a lawmaker.
“I was a Republican at that time, and I thought he was a very good leader because he was willing to work on a compromise basis and get something done rather than just beep his own horn,” Medsker said. “He was a gentleman, a scholar and a statesman.”
I never met Bob Dole, but I have followed his career since I was a young boy, having been a youthful fan of President Ford and then George H.W. Bush leading up to the 1980 presidential election.
Dole and Bush were Republican rivals for many years, and sometimes the rivalry was bitter. I’ll never forget Feb. 5, 1988, when I was a high school junior visiting Washington and was sitting in the Senate visitors gallery at the U.S. Capitol when Dole, then minority leader, marched up to the presider’s chair, which Bush was occupying as vice president, and confronted him over some nastiness by Bush’s campaign in the GOP presidential primary.
At that time, the two men were running against each other as key contests in Iowa and New Hampshire approached. It was one in a series of visible confrontations in that timeframe that some say changed the course of history, ultimately sinking Dole’s candidacy by making him too unlikeable to win.
Time has a way of healing such divisions, however. Fast-forward almost 31 years to Dec. 4, 2018, when Dole, at the age of 95, was helped from his wheelchair in the Capitol Rotunda to stand at attention and render a salute at the casket of Bush, the long-ago president who had beaten him — struggling to keep his legs beneath him and using the one functional hand and arm the horrors of war had left him.
By then, the old acrimony was long gone and all that was left was respect for a friend and fellow WWII veteran, statesman and patriot. Once again, Bush and Dole had made history together, illustrating the very best of what we can be in service to one another and these United States of America.
Russell, Kansas, can be proud this week — proud of a Depression-era creamery owner’s son who left deep marks of honor on his community, state and nation.
May Robert J. Dole, whose life was disrupted by war but defined by grit, empathy and service, now rest in everlasting peace.
