By the time this makes it to print, we’ll know the answers. But, until then, the stress mounts with each new question.
By then we’ll know just how many packets of instant gravy would have been the ideal number to handle 20-plus people. (Yes, I know. Package gravy? Give us a break, it’s easier.)
Right now, the number is anywhere between four and seven.
We’ll know if the people charged with bringing the turkey had brought enough to feed all — and still have some for the all-important leftovers.
Because, admit it, most of us look forward to the leftover turkey sandwiches more than the original meal itself.
Should there have been two pans of sweet potatoes, or will the one big one hold up?
How long will it take to boil a boatload of potatoes so that I can discharge my assigned duty of smashing the potatoes?
Will macaroni and cheese — never before seen on the Thanksgiving Day table of this particular family group — be a hit as a side dish?
So many questions.
All will have been answered by 2:00 on Thanksgiving afternoon. But while I’m writing these words, they’re still bouncing around in my head.
It makes me realize that, for all the amazing reputation Thanksgiving has, Thanksgiving dinner may indeed be the most stress-inducing meal of the year.
It’s at least that way for the people hosting the meal.
So for our family gathering this year, there was plenty of stress to go around as we were converging on the old family home for a “no host” dinner — everyone assigned to bring a contribution to the feast.
Everyone gets to stress over their own designated dish.
Maybe it because I don’t think there is any other holiday so closely associated with a single meal.
Tradition holds that the first Thanksgiving was a feast, thus all others hence forth should be, as well.
And while turkey isn’t the only food choice available — I know someone that will be roasting their annual Thanksgiving prime rib — it certainly is the predominate one.
Sure, the Fourth of July has hot dogs and apple pie, but the fireworks are the centerpiece of the day.
Christmas has ham. Maybe even a goose, but — come on, really — who else besides the Cratchit family in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol has a goose for Christmas?
The point is, Christmas has presents and church. The meal isn’t the lead item.
Easter has ham, too. But chocolate eggs trump them.
Nope, I just can’t come up with another holiday celebration where the meal is the top story of the day.
I don’t care if you’re the Grand Marshall of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, your post-parade feast will be the talk of the day.
Even when the Nebraska-Oklahoma football game was played on Thanksgiving Day (and was relevant), you still battled to stay awake to watch after a major feast.
That’s why there is so much stress centered around the meal and so much relief afterward.
You could make the argument that the reason everyone zones out for a post-Thanksgiving dinner nap isn’t because of the tryptophane in the turkey, but from the reduction of all the stress in the air after the meal is successfully served.
Even a dish full of dirty dishes and a table full of leftovers just begging for a Tupperware container can’t come close to providing tension like preparing the meal does.
I guess if I had been on the ball, and not worried about how many chairs would have to be borrowed for everyone to have a place to sit, I would have told you all about this last week, rather than have you read about it a couple days after the fact.
But I don’t think it would have helped. You all knew already.
I’m thinking the reaction to most of these comments will be along the lines of “Yea, that’s the way it is,” as opposed to, “Huh, never made the connection.”
The good part is that as you read this, the feast is behind you (unless you’re celebrating late).
My one hope is that as you are reading this, I’m headed to the fridge for a turkey sandwich.
And gravy.