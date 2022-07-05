On June 29, Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed “Religious Freedom Week” in Nebraska at a ceremony at the State Capitol.
He was joined by several faith leaders, including representatives of the Christian, Hindu and Jewish faiths.
“Religious freedom is the first freedom listed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” said the governor. “That’s no accident. Religious freedom is the cornerstone of a free society. Nebraskans exercise this freedom by standing up for the most vulnerable, serving the disadvantaged, and seeking the well-being of their neighbors. The State of Nebraska affirms the right to religious freedom and is fully committed to protecting it.”
There have been many victories for the faith community recently at the United States Supreme Court.
On June 21, the court ruled in favor of families who challenged the anti-religious bias of the State of Maine’s school funding system.
The 6-3 decision in Carson v Makin says that “once a state decides to subsidize private education it cannot disqualify some private schools because they are religious.”
On June 27, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach who had been punished by his public school for praying at the 50-yard line after games.
The ruling noted that “The Free Exercise and Free Speech Clauses of the First Amendment protect an individual engaging in a personal religious observance from government reprisal; the Constitution neither mandates nor permits the government to suppress such religious expression.”
Recent victories at the high court include not only victories for the faith community, but also those who strive to interpret the U.S. Constitution as close to the intent of the founding fathers as possible.
In a 6-3 ruling, the cCourt said that people in New York State could carry handguns without having to provide an explanation for their necessity.
In writing for the majority, Justice Clarence Thomas observed that “We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need.”
Additionally, of course, I am very elated by the Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
This is a wonderful victory.
It is a long-awaited correction of an egregious decision that has cost the lives of over 60 million babies since 1973.
While I lament the fact that no trigger bill is in place in Nebraska to go into effect with the high court’s ruling, I am prepared if Gov. Pete Ricketts and Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers call a special session to address the issue.
Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil can be reached at dmurman@leg.ne.gov or call his office at 402-471-2732.