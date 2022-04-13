I can see it.
A month from now, press box windows open, green grass, setting sun, fans filing into Duncan Field.
Those of age are picking up an ice cold pre-game beverage awaiting the announcement of the beloved “beer batter,” who provides fans an opportunity for 2-for-1 brews should he strike out.
It’s breezy — it always is at Hastings’ baseball brick-walled gem. But the temperature is comfortable.
Spirits are high. Seat neighbors are getting cozy.
A train sneaks up on us — weird, right? — and it rolls past, adjacent to the third base side, to interrupt the ambience. But only for a few harsh moments.
The final whistle sounds, like a buzzer before tip off inside a basketball arena.
Except it’s time for Sodbusters baseball.
Read that previous line in legendary broadcaster Vin Scully’s voice. Do it some justice, at least.
We’re that close.
But, are we?
I’m sure some of you reading this are cautious. And with good reason.
You don’t want to get your hopes up for the family-friendly show and the high-level baseball game accompanying it for 30-something summer nights.
Not after what you’ve read in the Tribune about the legal battle between the Sodbusters and their ex.
That’d be the Ex...pedition League, which is suing the hometown team and six other teams for breach of contract among other grievances.
A counterclaim lawsuit by the teams, who are pursuing a new venture — Independence League Baseball — has the summer still very much in jeopardy, but Sodbusters ownership is confident in the legal process, and expects a favorable outcome.
Settling, so far, has not been an option as Expedition League owner and president Steve Wagner continues to plead for a reinstatement of his once 12-team league — of which he at one point owned half the teams — or repayment of debts by the defectors.
“The truth will come out,” Sodbusters general manager and co-owner Scott Galusha has assured me multiple times through this process.
Galusha and the other owners in the newly-formed Independence League hope it’s sooner rather than later. The inaugural season is set to begin in six weeks.
Their court hearing was originally scheduled for April 18 in Rapid City, South Dakota, where they grievances were filed.
The hearing has since been pushed to the afternoon of May 9, which leaves only two weeks in advance of opening night for, potentially, the season’s fate to be decided.
Perhaps their goals to play immediately were far-fetched.
We’ll soon find out.
It’s been anything but an expedited process since Wagner sued the six teams for their respective breaches.
Upon establishment, Wagner had teams dishing out $200,000 affiliation — not franchise — fees, payable over three years to the Expedition League. That’s important legal jargon in the counterclaim lawsuit.
Also in the contract, $17,500 to be paid each year for league dues, plus 5% of teams’ gross revenues.
And it’s all for collegiate summer baseball, where housing for players and coaches is relied on to be volunteered by locals; ticket and concession prices are supposed to be affordable for small-town, mostly blue collar families; and community business sponsorships to cover a majority of the seasonal costs.
What’s this league about again, Mr. Wagner?
“The Expedition League is all about fun,” Wagner told the Tribune in 2016.
Here’s the line, then:
Collegiate summer baseball is supposed to be: a memorable experience for all involved, where fans are friends, players are family and baseball is just a game.
What it can’t be: a shady, fragile operation where players are mistreated and reputations are sullied.
I ran into this thing when I played in a summer league in Virginia Beach, Virginia. So many of these leagues pop up and so many fail because 1. saturation; 2. it’s, in fact, not a get-rich-quick scheme.
You’re in it for the players and the community or you aren’t at all.
That’s why the seven defectors are heading elsewhere. For them, it’s not all about money.
But Wagner, who began market research for his Expedition League project well before the first pitch was thrown in May 2018, didn’t see it that way.
If he did, he and those still attached to the league — whoever they are — might not have unpaid bills in Butte, Montana, and Manitoba, Canada, and who knows elsewhere.
Hard to imagine Wagner’s franchises in Souris Valley (Minot, North Dakota), Sioux Falls and Pierre, South Dakota, don’t have outstanding balances, too.
But, hey, those are three of the four teams currently still affiliated with the Expedition League.
The Red River Pilots (Grand Forks, N.D.) — a new addition for 2022 — are the other team listed. It’s unclear who owns them.
A team was announced in Rapid City for 2021, but the Jackalopes had no suitable stadium to play in. They aren’t currently part of the 2022 plan, either.
Seeking Independence
As of now, Independence League Baseball will field 10 teams.
Along with the Sodbusters, those defecting from the Expedition League are Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, N.D.), Fremont Moo, Spearfish Sasquatch (S.D.), Casper HorseHeads (Wyoming) and Western Nebraska Pioneers.
Other charter members are the North Platte Plainsmen, Gem City Bison (Laramie, Wyoming) and Omaha-based Nebraska Prospects.
League-wide opening day is May 24. The Sodbusters’ first home game is scheduled for May 31.
“These teams are dedicated to their respective communities and vow to work cooperatively, aiming to provide the very best experience for fans, players, coaches and staffs,” the league’s initial press release in October 2021 read. “Each organization will be operated professionally and with integrity, promising to keep the fan and player experience at the top of mind all day, every day.”
The statement was a clear shot at the Expedition League’s turning on its own advertised product and moral values:
“The fan experience and the fun will be incredible,” Wagner said in 2017, “and that’s really what we’re all about.”
Right.
Will Reynolds is sports editor of the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at wreynolds@hastingstribune.com.