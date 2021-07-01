What are you doing to protect your skin from the sun?
School is out and summer is in full swing. This usually means that both children and adults are spending more quality time outdoors. The increased time outdoors comes with more opportunity for sunburns, sun damage or sun overexposure to our skin. Our skin is our largest organ and it is important to make sun protection a priority this summer.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer and nearly 5 million people are treated for skin cancer each year in the United States. The incidence rate of melanoma (i.e., the rate of new cases diagnosed each year) in the South Heartland health district of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties is about 61 per 100,000 population. This is a higher rate than the overall Nebraska rate of melanoma of 29 per 100,000 population.
Sun damage to the skin is caused by invisible ultraviolet radiation. UV rays can damage DNA or the genetic material in our cells. The strength of the UV rays is forecasted each day with the UV index. If the UV index is 3 or higher in your location, you should take steps to protect your skin from too much sun exposure. Even if it is cloudy and cool, your skin can be exposed to UV rays because the clouds only filter the light slightly and it is the UV rays, not the temperature, that can lead to skin damage.
Practicing sun safety may greatly reduce your risk for developing skin cancer. Here are a few tips to keep you safe while still having fun in the sun:
- Slip! on a shirt, preferably one with tightly woven fabric and long sleeves.
- Slop! on broad-spectrum sunscreen (protects against UVA and UVB radiation) with a sun protection factor of 30 or more. Reapply sunscreen at least every two hours and after swimming, sweating or toweling off. If you will be outdoors, remember to apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going out. This allows for the sunscreen to penetrate the upper skin layers for better protection.
- Slap! on a wide-brimmed hat that shades the face, head, ears and neck to cover as much skin as possible.
- Slide! on big, wrap-around sunglasses that block UV rays to protect your eyes and the skin around them from the sun. Look for sunglasses that block close to 100% of both UVA and UVB rays.
- Shade! from the sun, particularly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when ultraviolet rays are strongest. Even on a cloudy day, up to 80% of the sun’s UV rays can get through the clouds.
What about tanning? Tanned skin is damaged skin. In fact, any change in color of your skin after time outside in the sun or in tanning beds — whether sunburn or suntan — indicates damage from UV rays. You might be surprised to learn that your unprotected skin can be damaged by UV rays in as little as 15 minutes. But it may take as long as 12 hours for your skin to show the full effects of that exposure. UV rays from tanning beds or sunlamps are just as dangerous as rays from the sun.
Get to know your skin including your moles, freckles and birthmarks. Check your skin monthly and look for changes in the number, size, shape and color of spots on your skin. Melanoma may start on your skin without warning or it may start in or near a mole or dark spot in the skin. See your doctor if you find new or changing skin growths.
Skin cancer is preventable. Sun safety is never out of season so when you are at the pool, lake, working on the farm, or simply outdoors enjoying the sun, make sure you are well protected from its rays.
Dorrann Hultman is community health services coordinator and a cancer prevention leader for South Heartland District Health Department. She may be reached at 1-877-238-7595. For more information on who is most at risk for skin cancer and how to prevent it visit www.cdc.gov/cancer/skin.