Public education is under attack in our community, across the state, and throughout the country.
While public education has been heavily scrutinized in years past, this time is different.
As uncovered in a recent Flatwater Free Press story that was published in news outlets across Nebraska, teachers are now being labeled as pedophiles and “groomers” by fringe individuals and groups.
According to Flatwater's reporting, this dangerous claim is being fomented by a conspiracy-laden faux-documentary called “The Mind Polluters.”
It is a film that has been shown at various locations throughout the state, including in our own community.
Consequently, what's being pushed has been effective in persuading groups of people to join the “school choice” movement that aims to funnel public tax dollars into funding private/parochial schools; the over-arching goal of people who oppose public education.
Now is not the time to tear down public education.
Now is the time to re-evaluate who should be in positions to positively impact public education.
One way you can support public education in our county and state is to elect Danielle Helzer for State Board of Education in District 6.
As a former teacher, Danielle has a wealth of classroom experience in both large and small school districts, from Omaha Public Schools to Perkins County, and communities in between.
She has the skills necessary to communicate with various stakeholders and address complex issues with a thoughtful solutions-driven approach.
Danielle understands what is at stake for public education in this upcoming election and has approached her campaign with a seriousness the moment deserves.
She will be a great representative for our district, and I encourage you to get involved with her campaign.
Andrew McCarty
Hastings