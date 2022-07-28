Is it lack of organization? Or overall spacey-ness, if that’s a word.
Or, heaven forbid, over-reliance on our devices.
That last one probably strikes a lot of nerves out there.
We are so impressed with everything our cell phones, or tablets, or laptops or even our car navigation systems can do, that we have to fight the urge to turn ourselves over to them completely.
When I started my first sales job many years ago, my boss recognized a little lack of organization in me and quickly lined me up for a “get-your-stuff-together” seminar.
The long and short of it was write everything down and you won’t forget.
It was a system that allowed them to sell us an overpriced planner that needed refills and more each year, but I’m sure that wasn’t their prime motivation.
I’m sure they just wanted to help me as a person.
Planner books have given way to electronic devices. But, beware of total faith in them.
Case in point from this week.
I had a doctor’s appointment that for months I could see coming on the calendar in my phone. Any time I checked it, I was clearly reminded of my 10:50 a.m. appointment.
I received the reminder text from them asking me to do the check-in process online, which I did without so much as looking at the time listed.
Didn’t have to since I had it in my phone.
My wife asked that morning, “What time is your appointment?”.
“Ten-fifty,” I confidently replied.
And then I looked in my phone one more time. Yep, 10:50.
I even arrived early, 10:40 or so. And was told – I’m sure you can see this coming: “We expected you at 10.”
That can’t be, I said, or words to that effect.
“It says right here in my phone that my appointment is at 10:50.”
Never mind that I’m talking to a person who spends many hours a day making appointments for people. And checking them in when they arrive.
And has a fine computer in front of her telling her I was 40 minutes late.
Her computer trumps my phone, causing me to slink away, tail between my legs with an August appointment that I will make every effort to show up for on time.
Thank goodness it was just a routine follow-up type appointment, not some final decision on a mega-bypass or anything like that.
I think I’ll live the three-and-a-half weeks until my rescheduled appointment.
Apparently, despite the expression, one can’t die from embarrassment.
Between now and then, my phone has seven reminders or appointments on my calendar.
I’ve lost some faith and may have to do some double-checking of times. If people go to my church this weekend and the assigned reader isn’t there, don’t blame me.
It will be because my phone has it wrong.
We do put a lot of trust in our electronic devices.
It seems to be happening a little less often, but you still hear stories of people driving their cars into lakes or rivers because the navigation system told them to turn.
So, maybe every now and then we still need to open our eyes and engage our brains and think that every now and then Siri, or Alexa, or the nameless voice in the car just might be wrong.
I like it when I can turn the pages on the device.
We were driving from eastern Iowa to the south side of Bellevue recently.
I knew of a newly completed stretch of highway with a bridge over the Missouri River that the “nav” system didn’t know about.
I broke from the recommended (and 10 miles longer) route to forge out on my own.
Immediately, I was told to make a U-turn and get back where I belong. A half-mile later, the same message.
After a few times, and as the arrow on the map was now showing me plowing through a dead-end, I swear the car said, “For the love of God! Turn around!”
“She” gave up as I hit the blue line that was the Missouri River. No more directions for me.
Of course, she should have said, “If you are hurt driving off the road, don’t forget you have a doctor appointment Wednesday at 10:50.”
Yea, thanks.