The inscription over the main entrance of our Capitol, “The Salvation of the State is Watchfulness in the Citizen,” should inspire all Nebraskans.
Watchfulness, and our responsibility as citizens to work for a more noble life, should guide us all.
With the necessity of “watchfulness in the citizen” in mind, in our 2021 legislative session, the Nebraska Legislature adopted LB 644, titled the Property Tax Request Act and more commonly dubbed the “Truth in Taxation Act”.
The bill requires local taxing authorities to inform their citizens whenever the proposed budget of a local government body would require an increase in total property tax collections more than 2.0% (plus an additional percentage reflecting any growth in valuation due to new construction and improvements) above the previous year.
The legislation also requires the counties to hold a public hearing where citizens can ask questions, express discontent, or air grievances about any increases.
The primary purpose of LB 644 was increasing transparency of political subdivisions with taxpayers and it passed overwhelmingly with all 42 members present unanimously voting “Yes.”
News coverage of the recent Adams County’s joint public hearing on taxation held on the evening of Sept. 26 was laced with negative comments from some officials of the various political subdivisions about the process of holding these Truth in Taxation meetings.
The quotes of several officials with taxing authority published in a Hastings Tribune story on Sept. 27 gave the impression that they disregarded or even resented the purpose of the expanded transparency in the local government budgeting process and the opportunity it affords to increase dialogue and understanding within the community.
Their expressed antagonism for being required to meet with the public is precisely why LB 644 is necessary.
The Truth in Taxation Act simply provides that whenever a local government asks to raise its year-to-year property tax asking above a certain threshold, it should be willing to engage taxpayers to explain the reasons for the increase.
There can be legitimate reasons for increasing tax-asking.
Inflation, driven by an irresponsible federal government, has created economic stress for both individual citizens and public entities.
Sometimes the increase can be driven by the need to service bonding debt previously approved by voters.
Unusual circumstances can occur that require increased government expenditures.
The meeting prompted by the act need not be confrontational and can have the benefit of increasing public and media understanding and realistic expectations of the costs of government services that we rely on and benefit from.
Some counties have taken on a positive approach to these hearings by showing appreciation to the public for the turnout at these hearings, welcoming public taxpayer input on the budgeting process, and not discouraging their feedback by holding public hearings in undersized meeting rooms.
Most counties have decided to be open for public comment after the budget presentation, allowing sufficient time for the county to digest the input from the public before the county takes action on the budget.
These approaches would seem to be the logical and respectful strategy, versus being defensive against having to hold public hearings to explain proposed tax increases.
After all, it is the taxpayers’ money.
This is the first year for the LB 644, “Truth in Taxation”, hearings.
Did it go perfectly? No, and that is to be expected.
Initial implementation of any law rarely goes without bumps in the road.
The concept and intent are good, but there will likely be amendments needed to LB 644 to clean up issues experienced in its debut.
For example, the “Truth in Taxation” hearings need to be held at least two weeks prior to the passage of any respective budget, giving the taxing authority time to digest the feedback from citizens and to be able to make adjustments, if possible.
No law is perfect, but LB 644 takes an important step toward increased transparency for our communities.
Nebraska’s current tax code is in serious need of reform. Our current tax code was established 57 years ago.
That is 57 years of a patchwork of complicated tax codes. That is 57 years of lobbyists and legislators picking “winners and losers” by legislating sales tax and income tax exemptions for some, but not all, taxpayers, which has placed more of a burden on property taxes to fill in the tax revenue shortfall created by those tax exemptions.
Our State Constitution explicitly defines the funding of K-12 schools as a responsibility of the state (funded by income and sales tax).
During my time in the Legislature, we have worked on several reforms to shift that responsibility away from the property taxpayer and back to the state, but have been met with strong opposition from many of the same entities who oppose LB 644’s requirement for increased transparency and accountability.
Is there a viable tax reform solution? Yes, there is.
Nebraska needs to seriously look at the “Consumption Option.” Check it out: https://epicoption.org/
I welcome any comments, questions, or ideas you may have on this or any other issue.
Please feel free to email me at shalloran@leg.ne.gov or call my office at 402-471-2712.