Back in the fall of 1997, my wife Ruth was having a stressful year as a first-year teacher, and two of her very kind colleagues and their husbands invited the two of us out for a Friday evening at the Listening Room in downtown Hastings.
I have to admit we initially had misgivings about how we might fit in with the crowd at an acoustic music concert. Leaning on silly stereotypes, we worried that, after all, neither she nor I owned a black turtleneck or ate tofu! Then again, though, neither did our friends — so we gratefully accepted their invitation. And when we climbed the steep stairway into the old Knights of Pythias Hall downtown, we found the grill cranking out old-school cheeseburgers and french fries, the bar open with all kinds of familiar liquid refreshment, and the other “listeners” looking a lot like us. We were in our element, after all.
The featured performer that night was a singer-songwriter from Wisconsin named John Smith. It was to be the first of many concerts we would attend with Smith as the headliner, singing extraordinary original songs about the more-or-less ordinary experiences of human life — taking his mother for a drive in the country when a storm was rolling in; trying to save an old tree that had seen better days; his father waving goodbye to him from a nursing home window after a visit.
Over the years that followed, we fell in love with the Listening Room and became regulars, first at the Knights of Pythias and eventually at The Lark. On a Friday or Saturday evening, there was no better tonic for frayed nerves and a weary soul than a couple of hours in the presence of someone like John Smith, Tom Kimmell, Pierce Pettis, L.J. Booth, Jeff Black, Darrell Scott, Michael Lille, Tom Prasada-Rao, or Hastings’ own Peter Lainson — artists who are masters at the technical aspects of musicianship, but also will take the time to tell you the personal story behind the understandable, down-to-earth lyrics they sing.
We often were able to sit near enough to the stage to watch the musicians closely, their fingers flying over the frets and furiously working the strings, brows furrowed with concentration. It’s a mesmerizing experience, and it’s uplifting to watch a great player of a guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo or other stringed instrument at work.
What really gets to me, though, is the storytelling and the poetry that give the music its heart and soul. They are the stories and poems of human life — sorrow and loss, exhilaration and joy — written not by entertainment celebrities, but by thoughtful human beings with regular lives and bills to pay, and who in many cases have made great personal sacrifices to pursue their art and seek ways to push their gifts out to the world.
As a storyteller myself, I have considered a night at the Listening Room to be a trip to the well — a chance to be inspired and encouraged in my own endeavors, albeit mostly non-musical, by what these singers and songwriters share with us from their vast store of talent and the depths of their own hearts.
As the Listening Room concert series celebrates its 30th anniversary this weekend, and as founding producer Robin Harrell prepares for a move to Texas and a new chapter in her life this fall, I want to offer not only my congratulations, but also my personal thanks for all she and her collaborators have done to make life better for me, my family and our community. Long live the Listening Room!
At the same time, I wish to draw your attention to Tribland Outlook 2021, the special edition inserted into today’s Hastings Tribune.
This year’s Outlook highlights the stories of men and women from across our own coverage area who have made or are making the world better through their own dedication to the arts — whether they be visual artists, musicians, writers or involved in other pursuits. Oftentimes, they have found inspiration or the impetus for their efforts in their faith and values — and in most if not all cases, their work is more a labor of love than a way to get rich. They paint, they play, they sing, they write because they know, quite simply, that such gifts are meant to be shared. I admire them all.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.