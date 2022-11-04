I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer, candidate for State Board of Education District 6.
This is a nonpartisan race by virtue of our state's constitution, and while there is an inevitable element of partisanship in any contest, Danielle is best suited to help Nebraska maintain its time-honored and essential nonpartisan approach to education in our democracy.
I have seen how Danielle is able and ready to engage and seek educational solutions with everyone she will represent in this multi-county district.
This includes you and me with our myriad of different but equally valued cultures, political and social views, faiths, family structures, educational needs, and individual identities.
Danielle passionately supports and advocates for all children, parents, grandparents, teachers, administrators, school boards and general public.
She is not beholden to hyper-partisan, polarizing and unsupported tactics being characterized through her opponent' s political party and political action committee supporters against their opponents as well as Nebraska’s teachers and school librarians.
Danielle doesn't work that way and it will show in her constructive approach with other members of the State Board of Education and all types of stakeholders, including you and me.
I urge you to find Danielle Helzer on your 2022 general election ballot and cast your vote for her.