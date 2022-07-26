Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.