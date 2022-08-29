The outcry from the epidemic of violence in American cities is that we need more mental health services.
What has spawned the epidemic of mental illness in our country?
Antidepressant use has increased 3,000 percent in the past 3 decades, yet we seem to be getting worse.
Many of us might suspect that one underlying cause of our scourge of mental illness may actually be spiritual, a "soul sickness."
We could argue that children would be well served learning that they are made “in the image of God” and that "human life is sacred."
Those lessons could raise their sense of esteem and self-worth much more than indoctrinating them with victim-hood under critical race theory.
And teaching them that they are really nothing more than advanced animals (hairless apes) is a rather depressing life philosophy.
I posited in a July 8 column in the Hastings Tribune that a proper interpretation of the First Amendment should not prevent the teaching of generic religious moral principles to our children in their schools, as was done for over 300 years.
Since that fundamental was taken away 60 years ago, we have seen epidemics of violence, crime, drug abuse and mental illness.
The astounding rise in antidepressant use suggests that attempts are indeed being made to treat mental illnesses. But how successfully?
Atheists have called religion the "opiate of the people," but studies have actually shown that it does improve mental health, as well as longevity. It may truly have a "medicinal" benefit for all of us.
Critics of teaching religious principles of morality in public schools cannot honestly argue that the Golden Rule to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” could possibly offend anyone.
Other New Testament messages to “Love your neighbor as yourself,” and “Love does no harm to a neighbor,” should be universally acceptable.
The commandments to ‘Honor your father and mother,” “Do not murder,” “Do not lie,” “Do not steal” “Do not commit adultery” should not be controversial.
The principle of equality is biblical. “For there is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
How about teaching this instead of divisive CRT? Might more of these time-tested positive values be helpful in raising levels of community mental health and reducing levels of dysfunction?
Was the Supreme Court correct in 1962 when they banned prayer in schools and in 1980 banning the 10 Commandments?
Andrew Kehr (Voice of the People, July 22) cited an Ohio Court ruling that the schools “did not have to require the Bible.”
This is far different than banning it, as the U.S. Supreme Court did in 1963.
Critics say that Thomas Jefferson mandated that there will be “a wall of separation between Church and State.”
This was a comment made in an obscure private letter to members of the Danbury Baptists in 1804, reassuring them that the federal government was not ever going to establish a certain denomination as a national church.
Jefferson’s public actions show that he had no problem with generic Christian principles being incorporated into the fabric of American government or schools.
When he founded the University of Virginia, Jefferson encouraged the teaching of religion and set aside space in the Rotunda for chapel services.
He praised the use of the local courthouse in Charlottesville for religious services. He was the first president of the Washington, D.C., public school board in the early 1800s and approved the use of the Bible and Watt’s hymnal as reading texts in the classroom.
Jefferson was quoted, “I have always said, and will always say that the studious perusal of the sacred volume will make us better citizens.”
The First Amendment Establishment clause was widely recognized, at the time of its adoption, as prohibiting only the establishment of a particular religious denomination as a national tax-supported church, as was common in Europe.
Jefferson declared in his public writings, “And can the liberties of a Nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are of the gift of God?”
Do we still teach that today?
Our courts and Congress have effectively established "secular humanism" as a national religion.
Secular humanism is defined: “a philosophy viewed as a non-theistic religion antagonistic to traditional religion.:
In other words, this is atheism.
Proponents claim neutrality in questions of religious nature, but widespread actions have proven antagonistic toward religious belief in legal decisions against bakers, florists, software designers and teachers expressing their religious views in their employment.
This denies individuals protection from government “prohibiting the free exercise thereof [religion],” which is also in the First Amendment.
Jefferson made a strong statement of support for our government embracing Americans’ widespread belief in Christian principles and morality, writing that religion is “deemed in other countries incompatible with good government, and yet proved by our experience to be its best support.”
He stated again that Jesus’ “system of morals is the most perfect and sublime that has ever been taught by man.”
Do you think he would have opposed these principles being upheld in Congress, and what better place for them to be "taught" than in a school?
This mirrors exactly what George Washington warned in his farewell address: “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensible supports …
Reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.”
He forewarned us of moral decay that is filling our cities’ streets with violence.
It is quite obvious that our courts and our government have departed far from the original intent of the founders and the Constitution.
The First Amendment has been turned upside down.
Freedom of religion is truly our first freedom.
Without freedom of religious speech and expression publicly, there can be no guarantee of any other speech, press , written expression, assembly, (etc.) being allowed.
Cancel culture is already demonstrating how an authoritarian secular regime may operate.
Consider this last thought from Thomas Jefferson: “Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever.”
He was proud to be a sponsor of religious freedom, and he helped disestablish the “established” Church of England denomination in Virginia.
But I doubt that he would wish to be remembered for the expulsion of Christian principles from our government, our schools or our national character — especially in view of where we are today.
Richard French is a retired physician who lives in Hastings. His email is rdf008@windstream.net