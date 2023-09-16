For the past three months Tribune readers have been asking me the same two questions on repeat. “How’s married life?” And “Did I miss your wedding column?”
The answers are simple.
First, married life is great, albeit not entirely different than before.
Second, it’s taken me a while to collect my thoughts and articulate just how much fun we had at our wedding.
This is finally the wedding column.
As my husband and I sat on the couch Sunday night with our wedding photos displayed on our TV and our big dog napping in our laps, we couldn’t help talking about how lucky we felt.
Loved ones from different parts of our lives made our day possible and so many more showed up to support and celebrate us.
I’ve spent the last 15 years working at newspapers, making photos of other people, capturing moments they will remember for a very long time.
But there is something a little different about looking at your wedding photos. The day is such a blur.
Some photos reminded me of a moment and some photos were things I was seeing for the first time.
On our wedding day my husband and I had breakfast together before going our separate ways to get ready.
So until last week, I had not seen pictures of him getting dressed, goofing around with his brother and friends.
He hadn't seen how my hotel room was also a hub of activity with dresses hanging all over and bridesmaids with mimosas lined up on the bed waiting for an open mirror.
The photos of my bouquet will always give me a little bit of a chill.
We chose to get 200-plus peonies from Sjuts Peony Garden in Trumbull.
My parents, younger brother and I endured a very uncomfortable 94-mile drive with the AC as cold as possible to keep our flowers looking fresh — even if our glasses steamed up when we arrived at the venue.
Our hardest task is yet to come as we will have to decide which family photos to print and hang on our walls and which ones to include on our Christmas card.
We love them all.
Everyone looks so happy and full of joy. I want to hold on to that feeling forever.
While the groomsmen were taking their photos I was inside stuffing my face with a sandwich. In those moments I remember feeling so anxious that we were running out of time.
What could possibly take those boys so long?
Upon seeing the resulting photos, all I could do was laugh and laugh and laugh.
They were quite literally jumping for joy. Nine grown men. In the air.
There are also photos of them holding one another, making kissy faces and posing with their hands in each other's back pockets.
I don't know why this surprised me. The formal photos are nice, but the goofy ones are so much more fitting.
My favorite moment of the day happened during our ceremony.
My parents walked me down the aisle together and right as we got to the front, the sight of our wedding party standing there dressed up, all eyes on us, took my breath away.
I didn't expect it at all but I do remember saying to my mom "Oh, they all look so good."
We rehearsed this moment the day before. But we weren't dressed up and I didn't just parade through a room of our people.
Now it was real and all the planning was over. The way I had imagined it in my head for so many months is how it looked in real life.
It had all been about getting to this point.
Perfectly weaving jokes with personal stories and heartfelt anecdotes, Tribune sports editor Will Reynolds officiated with such ease and intention — even if he didn't exactly pronounce us married until we had already started to dance back down the aisle.
Those mid-aisle celebration shots are some of the best.
Our brothers all gave sweet, funny speeches with very few of the laughs coming at our expense.
We spent the rest of the night partying. We danced with our parents, we danced with our friends.
Some moves were choreographed, others were aided by the bar.
At the end of the night, we sat in the jacuzzi in our hotel room with tired feet and full hearts, eating leftover rehearsal dinner pizza.
We talked through the entire day, detailing our favorite parts with our favorite people in hopes that we wouldn't forget a single minute.
I woke up on my wedding day with the song “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley and the Wailers stuck in my head.
It was the most perfect reminder, from either my subconscious or somewhere else, to enjoy every second of the day.
"Don't worry about a thing
'Cause every little thing is gonna be alright'
Singing, 'Don't worry about a thing
'Cause every little thing is gonna be alright!'"