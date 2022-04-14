Don’t get me wrong. I like ham.
This isn’t going to be a “trash ham” tirade or anything like that. I certainly want to get the ham producers of the world upset.
It’s just that the pork product has been on my mind lately.
Of course, many of you are saying that’s natural.
After all, this weekend is Easter Sunday.
Many of us will be getting together with friends and family around the table where the featured item will be ham.
For as long as I can remember, ham and Easter have gone together. Thanksgiving has turkey. Independence Day has hamburgers and hot dogs.
For Easter dinner, it’s ham.
We will be hosting a gathering at our house Sunday and the ham has been purchased and awaits in the refrigerator.
One question is: Do we have enough?
Trying to figure that out can get confusing.
According to the nutritional information label on the ham we purchased, one serving size is three ounces.
Seems a little low to me.
Let’s do the math. Since there are 16 ounces in a pound, that would mean there would be 5.3 servings per pound.
The ham I was holding when I read that was 11 pounds.
So, that one medium sized spiral cut ham I was holding had just over 58 servings?
I doubt it. I don’t care how much the bone weighs, that’s a little high.
And there’s no way we’re fitting 58 people into our house to get rid of all the ham.
My wife saw someone on the Internet suggesting figure a half-pound per person.
That’s someone obviously in the ham selling business.
I’ll get a half-pound of ham sandwich meat at the deli and it can last a week and multiple meals.
We split the difference and went with what we thought was a properly sized ham.
If it’s too big — then it’s ham sandwiches all next week.
If too small? Not to worry!
We bought a small “spare tire” ham to have in reserve if needed, ready for quick heating in the microwave.
If not needed, into the freezer it goes for a time far enough removed from Easter to make us want to eat ham again.
But, enough of that, I have other questions.
Like, just why is it that ham and Easter have come to go hand-in-hand?
Well, in the interest of semi-accurate truth, a good 15 minutes was spent with Google looking for answers.
The answer could be as simple as “because it was available.”
It seems that dating back centuries ago, historically pigs were slaughtered in the fall and cured over the winter.
So, once spring came along, hams were available to be eaten at right about the same time Lenten fasts were ending.
That’s all according to Martha Stewart’s web site. And, really, if Martha says so, is there any real need to search any further?
I do worry a little about having ham at Easter time because “it’s in season.”
Ham has a season? So, am I taking a chance when I have a grilled ham and cheese out of season?
I’ve never noticed the difference.
With Easter being the Christian celebration of Jesus Christ rising from the dead, some did point out the irony of Jesus being Jewish and ham being a traditional Easter dish.
But, the Bible doesn’t set down the tradition, that was just what we’ve all adopted through the years, so we’ll just let that go.
Other Easter traditions have a little more of a resurrection connection.
The Easter Bunny could represent new life since there seems to be so many of them out there and you know what they say about rabbits.
And Easter eggs also represent new life and rebirth. Early Christians in Mesopotamia were first accredited with dying the eggs.
Other churches and cultures of western Europe helped evolve it around to the bunny somehow producing eggs and hiding them for all to find.
That’s according to an English Heritage web site.
I can’t tell you who then decided many of the eggs should be chocolate, but I’m forever in their debt.
So, other than family tradition, I now know why ham will be on the table.
Have a great Easter weekend.