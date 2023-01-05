I hope the people at Gallup don’t take this personally. I’m not trying to put anyone out of business.
But I’m slowly developing a theory of a new way to test popularity without taking a survey.
Or maybe the opposite of popularity.
If you want to know what is not popular, check out what’s subtlety being forced on you. Just buy the variety pack.
The idea first occurred to me as we were buying, a popular bag of candy for a gift and, of course, we had to buy one for ourselves.
Most around here are familiar with the “Made in Nebraska” Bakers Candy.
They make a wide variety of chocolate-based candy, wrapped in different colored foils, with the color being your guide as to what flavor is inside.
You can get all of one flavor, or a bag that includes a mix of flavors.
I’m not familiar with how the mixture is decided. It could be a random grab.
Or, maybe the less popular ones find their way to the variety bag in larger numbers to help get them in the customer hands.
I would contend that is why our recent bag seemed to have a higher number of Mike Chocolate Coconut and Milk Chocolate Raspberry, and fewer of the star of the show, good, old Milk Chocolate.
Now don’t get me wrong, I was OK with all flavors mentioned — even the Milk Chocolate Mocha — but why were there more of them than others.
Was it perhaps that more of them were piling up and needed to move out of the shop?
I hope it wasn’t because of the other people in the house last week sneaking out the best ones before I even had a shot at them.
It may require more research. I might have to buy another variety bag and hide it from everyone else so I can do my own untainted research.
My half-baked conspiracy theory goes beyond chocolates.
We have a bag of Chex Mix in the snack closet that I occasionally dig into for an afternoon snack.
But just how do they determine the ratio of the “mix.”
This particular variety includes a small, cookie-like morsel, a few varieties of Chex cereal, some little stick shaped thing and pretzels — lots of pretzels.
I’ll reach my hand into the bag for a quick snack and I end up with lots of pretzels and a few of the others.
The little cookies are the best and a handful often yields none.
Now, once again, don’t be me wrong. I like pretzels.
But if I wanted nothing but pretzels, I’d buy a bag of pretzels. But since I’m buying something called Chex MIX, then I want a more even mix of everything.
But I have visions of some foreman in the back room yelling that they have too many pretzels sitting around, so push the pretzels.
I did a little research to see what other “lesser” products might be getting pushed on us.
How about those breakfast cereal variety packs?
Does Kellogg’s put six boxes of Frosted Flakes in one 16-count variety pack because they are popular?
Or is it because it’s a lesser selling choice so they pile it on?
Sure, you can get those four boxes of Fruit Loops, but it will cost you six Frosted Flakes.
General Mills makes you take along three different variations of Cheerios in order to get some Cocoa Puffs.
Which one do you figure your kids are going to go toward first?
The snack chips people are another group pushing their different flavors in variety packs.
Are they too in on this alleged plot of going heavy on lesser varieties to force you to take them along with your favorites?
At first glance, I’m not so sure.
One variety pack tilted heavily toward regular chips, Doritos and Cheetos. Fritos and popcorn were the lesser features.
Then I realized, much like the chocolates, you can’t really go wrong with most anything the chips people offer. And I’d be glad to not have as many Fritos.
One even tossed in some cookies.
So, there you have it, totally unscientific research.
And yes, I may have to go on a diet.