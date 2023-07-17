I would like to respond to Richard French’s lengthy opinion piece that appeared in the Hastings Tribune on July 8.
The word “respecting” is key to understanding the Establishment Clause in the First Amendment.
As discussed in Abington v. Schempp (1963), it means more than prohibiting the government from creating a national church.
It is not the role of the government to be involved in theological matters.
The government should not endorse the Catholic or Protestant version of the Ten Commandments any more than genocide (Deuteronomy 20:10-18) or self-mutilation (Matthew 5:29-30).
While it is constitutional for a public school to teach about religion (e.g., in a social studies class), it is unconstitutional to preach it.
Students have a constitutional right to pray privately in public schools.
It is ironic that some Christians want government-mandated prayer in public schools considering Jesus said not to pray in public (Matthew 6:5-13). Christians have debated the meaning of Luke 20:25.
French made an interesting observation about the U.S. Supreme Court building.
Moses is shown on the south wall frieze of the courtroom holding the Ten Commandments.
However, Muhammad is depicted on the north wall frieze with the Qur’an. Does this mean the Qur’an should be preached in the public schools?
Of course not.
Several of the Founding Fathers understood the disastrous effects of church-state relations throughout history such as the Crusades, Inquisition, French Wars of Religion, etc.
It is important to respect essential constitutional principles and avoid repeating the mistakes of other nations.
Andrew Kehr
Hastings