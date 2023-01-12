Shopping for yarn can be a daunting task, especially when a manufacturer comes out with new yarns. Sometimes, it’s hard to visualize the color pattern on multicolored yarns (even with an accompanying picture on the yarn label). How will the yarn feel as a finished garment or home decor item? How will the yarn look and handle on the knitting needles or crochet hook? If only I didn’t have to find out by purchasing an entire skein.
Much like a wine tasting gives you a small sample of different kinds of wines, a yarn tasting is a special opportunity to try out yarn before deciding to buy it. Each 10- to 20-gram sample of the yarn included in the kit gives the crafter an opportunity to see how the yarn feels and looks in the hands of the crafter. The different yarn samples in my recent purchase are specific new yarns being released by the manufacturer. An easy knit cowl pattern included in the kit used each of the six different yarns in the kit. It would have cost me over $110 to purchase one skein of each of the new six yarns included in the kit. But, for less than $25, I had an opportunity to try each yarn and decide if I wanted to make a more substantial financial investment in any of the new yarns. Plus, I have a new cowl to wear.
Recently, I viewed a craft group social media post that showed a yarn-made garment. The writer asked what type of knitting pattern/stitch was used to make the garment. I was wide awake at 5 a.m. (not my usual wake-up time) and was quietly scrolling on my phone through the crafting page.
I was the first to answer and my comment was something about the stitches being knitted through the back loop and looked like the tension was a little loose. The water heating on the stove was ready for me to make my morning’s first cup of coffee.
I got a couple notices that someone had replied to my sweater comment. I opened the comments and learned that the stitches on the sweater were made using Tunisian crochet (also called afghan stitch) technique. I took another look at the picture on my phone and sure enough, the sweater was made using the afghan stitch technique. As many of my readers know, I’ve made 15 grandchild afghans over the past 21 years. I have two more to make for the newest grandchildren born in 2022. The technique I use is Tunisian crochet. You’d think I’d be able to recognize a stitch technique I’ve used to make so many grandchild afghans. I didn’t recognize the stitch technique because of the small phone screen and that I hadn’t had my first cup of coffee. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.