Shopping for yarn can be a daunting task, especially when a manufacturer comes out with new yarns. Sometimes, it’s hard to visualize the color pattern on multicolored yarns (even with an accompanying picture on the yarn label). How will the yarn feel as a finished garment or home decor item? How will the yarn look and handle on the knitting needles or crochet hook? If only I didn’t have to find out by purchasing an entire skein.

Much like a wine tasting gives you a small sample of different kinds of wines, a yarn tasting is a special opportunity to try out yarn before deciding to buy it. Each 10- to 20-gram sample of the yarn included in the kit gives the crafter an opportunity to see how the yarn feels and looks in the hands of the crafter. The different yarn samples in my recent purchase are specific new yarns being released by the manufacturer. An easy knit cowl pattern included in the kit used each of the six different yarns in the kit. It would have cost me over $110 to purchase one skein of each of the new six yarns included in the kit. But, for less than $25, I had an opportunity to try each yarn and decide if I wanted to make a more substantial financial investment in any of the new yarns. Plus, I have a new cowl to wear.

0
0
0
0
0