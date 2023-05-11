Mother’s Day, celebrated this weekend, is a special reminder for me of how much an impact my late mother and late mother-in-law influenced my life.

I credit my crafting life with my mother. As a prematurely born infant, I spent a lot of time recuperating from different illnesses throughout my early youth. My mother loved to embroider and sew. It was fascinating to see the beautiful creations she made using needle, fabric and thread. I wanted to create the same beautiful stitching as my mother and thus my crafting journey began. However, as hard as I tried, my stitching would not match the experienced stitch techniques made by my mother. Yet, she always encouraged me to keep trying to embroider and taught me to sew. My mother admired but didn’t crochet or knit. I learned from other crafters to crochet when I was 10 and knit when I was 12. Knitting became my passion. My mother passed away over 40 years ago and yet, her influence still affects my crafting. I still hear her words guiding me as I work through my different craft projects.

