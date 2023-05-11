Mother’s Day, celebrated this weekend, is a special reminder for me of how much an impact my late mother and late mother-in-law influenced my life.
I credit my crafting life with my mother. As a prematurely born infant, I spent a lot of time recuperating from different illnesses throughout my early youth. My mother loved to embroider and sew. It was fascinating to see the beautiful creations she made using needle, fabric and thread. I wanted to create the same beautiful stitching as my mother and thus my crafting journey began. However, as hard as I tried, my stitching would not match the experienced stitch techniques made by my mother. Yet, she always encouraged me to keep trying to embroider and taught me to sew. My mother admired but didn’t crochet or knit. I learned from other crafters to crochet when I was 10 and knit when I was 12. Knitting became my passion. My mother passed away over 40 years ago and yet, her influence still affects my crafting. I still hear her words guiding me as I work through my different craft projects.
After I got married, my late mother-in-law became my knitting mentor. She shared her tips, trade secrets and love of knitting with me. She also encouraged me to continue through my knitting mistakes and guided me through my different projects. When she passed away, I inherited many of her craft items and often use them to this day.
Happy heavenly Mother’s Day to both of them.
I belong to a social media craft group where several of the participants make small toys or home decor items. Here are a few tips when making toys for gift giving.
Make sure the toy is age appropriate for the child. For example, if you’re making an animal such as a stuffed bear, you may need to stitch the eyes in place with thread or draw the eyes using a fabric marker as opposed to using buttons or two-piece eye notions. The buttons or two-piece eye notions may come loose and become a choking hazard.
Stitches for stuffed toys need to be secure by using smaller stitch lengths. You may want to use a stronger thread for the toy seams. All it takes is one tiny hole (which kids always seem to easily find) and the next thing you know, the seam is open and stuffing is coming out of the toy.
Speaking of stuffing, be sure to stuff the toy firmly, paying particular attention to the joint areas of the toy. This will help the toy keep its shape. This also includes the arms and legs of the stuffed toy. Many crafters will use a polyester fiberfill because it is lightweight and easily washed.