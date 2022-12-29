On a recent craft social media post, someone asked the group to post their New Year’s resolutions.
Now, many people make resolutions to lose weight, eat healthier or take a trip. According to my research, approximately one out of four people will quit before the end of the first week of January. Approximately 9% of those who make resolutions will succeed in keeping the resolution throughout the rest of the year.
Some success depends on how realistic you make the resolution. For example, if you’re resolving to exercise more, how will you accomplish that to feel successful? If you say, “I’m going to run five miles every day,” it’s not going to go very far if you’re new at running. When I started running for exercise, my goal was to walk the blocks between streets and run across the intersections. After a few weeks, I started connecting the blocks a few at a time, in between walking for some of the blocks. Since I started that resolution about six years ago, I have run 5k, 10k and half marathons. Had I initially tried running a half marathon, I would have been one to give up after the first week.
Crafting is similar in setting goals. For example, I could make a general statement by saying, “I’m going to use up all my yarn this year.” For some years, this was a running joke in my family because even if I didn’t eat or sleep, I still couldn’t use up the yarn in 365 days. One year, I didn’t make that resolution and the family asked me if I was feeling okay. LOL!
Here are a few of my resolutions for 2023:
*Make two baby afghans for the new granddaughters born in 2022. I have the colors picked out and will be starting on those afghans soon.
*Try to make one charity project each month. It could be a pair of socks, a scarf, vest and/or a watch cap. These projects are usually my travel projects I can carry with me.
*Complete the works-in-progress projects and finish one before starting a new craft project. I’ve actually been working on that goal since Dec. 26. I finished a Christmas gift on Dec. 23 and took a couple days off to enjoy the holiday. So far, I’ve completed a cowl and am almost done with one sleeve of a blue sweater (that’s been languishing on the shelf for the past year and a half). I have a couple smaller items that need yarn ends hidden and the buttons stitched to the sweater.
*Track my progress. I write my craft and task list in a small, spiral-bound book, crossing things off as I complete each project. I also write notes (e.g., color, fabric or yarn choices) and if I need to use a specific pattern. It’s a good feeling when crossing off the individual projects on my list. I see the progress and know the item gets put into use or gifted.
May your New Year be blessed. Happy crafting and on to 2023!