Adams County Fair is less than three weeks away. It’s time to get your entries ready for the fair.
The Open Class premium list was published in the Hastings Tribune on June 21. The list is also available on the Adams County Fairfest website: https://www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com. Click on the search box and enter “open class.” The premium book is listed on that page. You can also pick up a premium list from the UNL Extension Office or fairgrounds office. The premium list is the first place to look when considering entering items in the open class category.
Some of the general rules include exhibitors must be residents of Adams County, members of an Adams County extension club and their immediate family or members of the Hastings Quilt Guild.
The five age categories are: Youth, ages 5-12 years; Teen, ages 13-18 years; Adult, ages 19-60; Senior, ages 61-74; and Senior-plus, ages 74 and up.
Exhibits are entered on Entry Day, July 17, anytime from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 is judging day and no entries are accepted on that day. The exhibits are adjudicated on Tuesday and items are set up for public display by opening day of the Adams County Fair on July 19.
Ribbons are awarded and premium money earned for those that earn a placement ribbon. Participation ribbons receive no premium money. The entries are displayed the entire open days of the Adams County Fair. Release Day (the day exhibitors pick up their items) is on Monday, July 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
I really hope to see a lot of open class entries come through the doors on July 17. I discovered the county fair after I married. I remember my former classmates being involved with the fair in my hometown but, at that time, it was just for the 4-H organizations. The Adams County Family, Community and Education clubs (formerly called extension clubs) in the early 1970s organized and started the open class at the Adams County Fair. (The late Joyce Harrenstein was the first open class superintendent from 1971-2006.) I discovered extension clubs and open class in the summer of 1978. Since then, I’ve entered at least one thing in county fairs for over 40 years. I missed entering in only three county fairs after I moved because I didn’t meet residency requirements for that particular county. I enjoyed the fair so much that I have been involved as a worker with a county fair since 1980.
My favorite things about county fair is seeing the people and their families bring their special created items. It’s like a reunion of fair participants each year. I also enjoy the new faces I see come through the doors each year. I will say that the people of Adams County are a talented group of people. More on the different categories for participants in next week’s column. See you in July at the fair.