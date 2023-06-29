Adams County Fair is less than three weeks away. It’s time to get your entries ready for the fair.

The Open Class premium list was published in the Hastings Tribune on June 21. The list is also available on the Adams County Fairfest website: https://www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com. Click on the search box and enter “open class.” The premium book is listed on that page. You can also pick up a premium list from the UNL Extension Office or fairgrounds office. The premium list is the first place to look when considering entering items in the open class category.

