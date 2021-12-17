We usually purchase a live tree that is trimmed to fit in our Christmas home decor. I often use any excess branches to make a sconce or swag decoration for our home. Recently, I attended a greenery class that gave me the opportunity to make three separate decorations for our home. Here are a few tips when designing your holiday accents.
Start with the desired finished measurements needed for your decoration. For example, I have one archway in our home that is perfect for hanging a horizontal swag decoration. I needed the swag to be 3 to 4 feet wide to fit in the archway.
Start with a branch or dowel rod that is strong enough to support the weight of the finished decorated swag materials. I started with a 3/4-inch thick, slightly curved, branch from a pine tree. I then trimmed the smaller offshoots of branches from the thicker branch to get a smooth starting surface for my decorated swag.
Next, I selected small groupings of branches that included long pine needle sections from a larger tree. I started by wrapping wire around the smaller branches and the base branch, working from the outside edges in toward the center of the thick base branch. I secured one branch to each end, then overlapped the second branch to cover the wire wrapped section of the previously attached branch, until the ends of the last branches crossed over/met in the center of the base branch.
Be sure to attach a strong loop of wire or ribbon that will support the weight of the finished decoration. The last thing you want is a weak hanging loop that will send your decoration crashing to the floor. I used a separate piece of thicker gauge wire, tied and twisted to form a loop and placed it in the center of the swag design. Next, I attached a gold-colored bow in the center of the swag to accent the decoration and hide the center hanging loop.
Once the greenery is complete, you can add accent decorations. For my decor, I added small stems of white flowers by inserting them into the wire attachments, between the greenery branches. Using a hot glue gun, I secured a couple of bird accents on the branches. My swag was complete and ready to hang in our home.
My two sconce decorations were made in a similar manner, attaching smaller, needle laden branches to a plain base branch. Each decoration is suspended in a vertical fashion, with a hanging wire loop attached to the top of each sconce. Matching ribbon bows are added to the top of each sconce (hiding the hanging wire loop behind the bows). Small pine cones, along with gold poinsettia leaves were hot glued in place along the length of each sconce. Both Christmas sconces are now ready to hang outside on the posts of our front porch.