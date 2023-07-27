The 2023 Adams County Fair is in the books and, once again, the Open Class was teaming with quality, creative entries that showed off an array of talent by the people of Adams County.
First, as open class superintendent, I want to thank everyone for taking the time to bring your open class entries. It’s YOU who makes open class happen.
Second, I want to sincerely thank all that my area superintendents and volunteers do throughout (oftentimes) hectic entry day, judging day, release day, along with setting up the displays for public viewing. I appreciate that a lot of people thank me, but I have an amazing crew that makes it all come together. I also appreciate the Adams County Fairgrounds staff — Jolene and her office and maintenance crew — for all their help, too.
I also received a couple comments that included not being able to see the names on the entries. Sometimes, the ribbon blocked the view of the name on the card. I have added that item to my list for improvements for 2024.
I entered several items, most in textile arts. I happened to be near the judge as she adjudicated some of my knit items. As I worked on a nearby display, I overheard the judge say something about trim yarn ends. (Dang, missed a couple.) The judge also mentioned blocking. How does the judge know I hate to block items? It looks great when I block my items, but looks unblocked by the time I get to the fairgrounds. I have no clue how that happens but it does.
Forty more exhibitors come through the door this year, compared to 2022, including many new faces and several youths entering items. Garden and flower entries were up almost three times from last year’s number of entries.
In Adams County open class, there is only one ribbon of purple, blue, red and white awarded in each class in each of the five age groups. So, if you have five marigold flower entries, one in each age group, all could receive a purple ribbon. Five marigolds entered in the class where they are all in the Adult age group, however, means one of the entries won’t receive a ribbon.
Also, ANY open class entry can be taken to the Nebraska State Fair. If you live in the state of Nebraska, you can enter your items. You do not have to earn an open class purple ribbon to take your entry to the NSF. Only 4-H requires that an entry receive a purple ribbon to be eligible to go to the state fair. However, there is a specific, special category in textile arts/quilts where the NSF has a “Best in County Textile Art” and “Best in County Quilt” entry class. Those are two specific entries that qualify for those particular entry categories. Otherwise, you can take any entry to the state fair. Go to statefair.org and locate the specific category (e.g., textile arts, quilts, photography, etc.). Entry forms listing your entries must be submitted by Aug. 8. However, the physical entry needs to be taken to the state fairgrounds in Grand Island on a different day. The entry guidelines for your specific entry will state the exact day your entry needs to arrive at the NSF fairgrounds.
Thank you, again, for bringing your items for the open class county fair exhibits. See you next year and mark your calendars. Open Class Entry Day is July 15, 2024.