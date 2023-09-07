I’ve been busy canning vegetables and fruits from our garden and trees. I’ve noticed that the last couple of years, the bands (sometimes referred to as rings) of the jars seem to rust easier. I usually replace the rust-pitted bands with new ones.
But, speaking as a crafter (and I really don’t like to toss all the bands into the trash), you can take the worn-out bands and recycle them to make a small pumpkin. Here’s one way to recycle the jar bands.
You can leave the rust-pitted jar bands for a more rustic appearance, or you can choose a one or more colors of spray paint.
Supplies needed include can(s) of spray paint in desired colors, piece of cardboard and 10-20 jar bands (depending on how full you want the pumpkin size). You will also need a small stick (for the center stem), a pair of scissors, a brown or green pipe cleaner, and florist wire. You can also add fall or Halloween accents (e.g., leaves, ribbon) to the finished pumpkin.
First, take the spray paint and jar bands and set them outside, in a well-ventilated area, on a piece of cardboard. Place all the bands right side up. Spray paint the bands the desired color(s). You can make the bands multi-colored or go with a single color theme. It’s up to you. When dry, turn the bands over and spay paint the inside of the bands. Let them dry completely. You will want to do this on a calm (no wind) day.
Once dry, take a piece of florist wire and thread it through each of the bands, having the bands facing the same direction around the circle. The bands should form a pumpkin shape. It make take a little adjusting on the florist wire tension to get the right appearance. Arrange the bands as desired.
Once you have the tie secured and fashioned as desired, trim the excess wire close to the twisted section of the wire. Tuck the wire twist carefully into one of the jar bands.
Cut the stick to the desired length for the center stem of the pumpkin. Attach the stick to the center of the pumpkin using a hot glue gun. Make the stem long enough to reach to the bottom of the pumpkin. Then, glue the stick in place along the bottom of the stick to the pumpkin bands.
Take the brown or green pipe cleaner and wrap it in a corkscrew fashion around a pencil. Slip the pencil out of the pipe cleaner coil. Attach one end of the coil to the top center of the pumpkin bands. You can shape it as desired to look like a vine tendril coming from the pumpkin.
Accent the center of the pumpkin with fall leaves and/or ribbon tied to the stem. You can also set the pumpkin onto a piece of burlap or fall fabric as a table centerpiece accent. For Halloween, you can accent with plastic spiders and/or cobwebs.