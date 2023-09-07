I’ve been busy canning vegetables and fruits from our garden and trees. I’ve noticed that the last couple of years, the bands (sometimes referred to as rings) of the jars seem to rust easier. I usually replace the rust-pitted bands with new ones.

But, speaking as a crafter (and I really don’t like to toss all the bands into the trash), you can take the worn-out bands and recycle them to make a small pumpkin. Here’s one way to recycle the jar bands.

