Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing cloudiness this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.