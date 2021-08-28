Adding beads or sequins gives a decorative and personal touch to a garment or home decor item. All it takes is a little planning and finding the best method to attach the beads or sequins. Here are a few tips when adding a bead/sequin design to your craft project.
Think about where you want to place the beads/sequins onto the fabric area. It may help to first plan your design on paper. You may just want to accent a design already imprinted onto the fabric (e.g., accenting a green stem of a plant on a flower). Be sure to prewash the fabric before you begin to attach the beads or sequins.
Now, transfer your design idea onto the fabric. You can use a piece of tailor’s chalk or water soluble marking pens to make outlines of your design, as long as the outline can be removed when the item is laundered.
You are ready to begin attaching the sequins or beads to your outline on the fabric. Most popular methods to attach beads or sequins are hand-sewn or glued into place. You can use toothpicks, tweezers or even pencil erasers to carefully place the sequins onto the fabric. There are some specialized tools that have small prongs on them to help hold beads and rhinestones into place while gluing.
Options for gluing beads/sequins in to place include using a hot glue gun or clear-drying fabric glue. It’s better if you don’t use the white-colored school/kids glue. School glue can eventually become brittle when it dries and will cause the sequins or beads to detach from the fabric. Flat sequins can be glued down on either side, while cupped sequins are glued with the flat side down so that the cupped section of the sequin reflects the light better.
Practice adding beads/sequins on a scrap of your fashion fabric. The hot glue can melt some fabric and you will be left with a hole in the fabric. There are some cool-melt glue guns that can be used, but I’m not sure if those will hold the beads/sequins as well as the hot glue.
There are also several liquid fabric glue products available that attach beads/sequins to your fabric. Most of them are clear-drying glue, non-toxic and washable. Be sure to read the label to help determine which liquid glue is best for attaching beads or sequins to your fashion fabric. Keep the fabric flat until the glue is completely dry and cured, especially before you launder the decorated item. Some permanent glues need at least seven days before washing the fabric item. If the glue still feels a little tacky or sticky, allow more time for the item to dry and cure. For best results, the glue should be completely dry before wearing or laundering.