Cable knitting is often recognized as a traditional pattern style associated with Aran or Celtic cultures. Cables are made by crossing or twisting sets of stitches over each other, switching the order of the stitches as you work across the row of stitches.

One key element in creating cable patterns on a knit project is to have an extra knitting needle — either a double point or cable knitting needle — that allows you to knit from either end of the needle. Stitches are slipped onto the extra needle and held in front or in back of the knitting, then another set of stitches is worked off the left-hand knitting needle of the project. Then, the stitches that were placed onto the cable/double-point knitting needle are worked, thus twisting the order of the stitches. The cable needle has a J-shaped design so you can put the cable stitches on hold, let go of it as you work across other stitches, and then work the stitches from the cable needle. Oftentimes, a set of purl stitches are worked on either side of the cable stitches to help the cable pattern stand out from the rest of the stitches.

