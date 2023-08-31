Cable knitting is often recognized as a traditional pattern style associated with Aran or Celtic cultures. Cables are made by crossing or twisting sets of stitches over each other, switching the order of the stitches as you work across the row of stitches.
One key element in creating cable patterns on a knit project is to have an extra knitting needle — either a double point or cable knitting needle — that allows you to knit from either end of the needle. Stitches are slipped onto the extra needle and held in front or in back of the knitting, then another set of stitches is worked off the left-hand knitting needle of the project. Then, the stitches that were placed onto the cable/double-point knitting needle are worked, thus twisting the order of the stitches. The cable needle has a J-shaped design so you can put the cable stitches on hold, let go of it as you work across other stitches, and then work the stitches from the cable needle. Oftentimes, a set of purl stitches are worked on either side of the cable stitches to help the cable pattern stand out from the rest of the stitches.
Let’s say you’re knitting across a row with 30 stitches. Work four rows of stocking stitch. Starting with the next row 31 (the right side of the work), knit across the first 10 stitches. Purl two stitches. Take the cable (or double-point knitting needle) and slip the next three stitches onto the cable needle. Work three stitches from the left hand needle. Now, work the stitches from the cable needle. You have made the first crossover of the cable. Purl the next two stitches then knit across the remaining 10 stitches of the row from the left-hand needle.
Placing the cable needle to the back of your work (as you knit the second set of three stitches from the left-hand needle) crosses the cable pattern from left to right. Holding the cable needle stitches in front of your working stitches crosses the cable from right to left. These may be referred to as a right-cross or left-cross cable.
Honestly, knitting a cable is not as difficult as you might think. The tricky part is following the pattern rows as you work the cable(s) into the project. Many cable style patterns usually have a simple purl row on the non-public side of the work. The key is knowing which row you’re on and which rows to make the cross over for the cable. (I make tally marks on paper to keep track of my project pattern rows.) The cables will eventually form connected twists or braids across the pattern. Other simpler stitch patterns, such as the moss stitch or seed stitch, are often used to fill in between the cable pattern stitches.