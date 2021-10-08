Knit and crochet projects start with a foundation row or chain. However, it can be confusing when it comes to counting the rows on a knit or crochet project.
Knit projects start with a beginning row called a cast on row. This is the specific number of stitches to start your project. For example, a scarf pattern may state to cast on 45 stitches onto the knitting needles. The knit crafter then creates and places 45 stitches onto the knitting needles.
Then, the instructions will give specific directions for working the first row of the pattern. It may be as simple as making the knit stitch worked across the row. Several rows are added in a specific pattern according to the information written in the pattern instructions. As an example, let’s say that the knit pattern is designed to work six rows in stockinette stitch pattern and then four rows in the garter stitch pattern. Some people will keep track of each row by writing it with a hash mark on a piece of paper, by marking the first worked row or using some type of row counting notion. The key is don’t include the cast on row as part of the pattern row count. Otherwise, the entire pattern will be off by one row.
I have found it easier to mark the first row of my knit project. I use a piece of yarn or locking style stitch marker and place the yarn/stitch marker through a stitch along the first row of the project. I also use a stitch marker every 10 rows for my knit socks. That way, I can count the number of rows in groups of 10 and make sure the pair of socks are made with the same number of rows along each sock foot and calf sections.
Most crochet projects start with a beginning series of chain stitches. As an example, a scarf pattern may state to chain 35 stitches. Then, the first stitch of the next row is worked into each of the foundation row of chain stitches. Again, the chain stitches are not included as part of the number of worked rows as stated in the crochet pattern. The stitch that remains on the crochet hook after a specific stitch pattern is worked is not included in the stitch count because it is actually part of the next stitch (or row) being made on the crochet project. For example, I use the Tunisian crochet technique to make my grandchildren’s afghans. To change colors for the next row, I first work the double crochet stitch as follows: with Color A, I make the yarn over, place the crochet hook into the specific stitch (from the previous row) and then pull a yarn over back through to the right side of the row. Now, I have three loops of Color A on the crochet hook. I then make a yarn over and pull through two of those stitches with Color A, then make the next yarn over using Color B then pull that through the remaining two stitches on the hook. That keeps the colors in line with the color changes made for the next row.