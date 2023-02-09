Patterns often have some indication of the needed skill level to make that particular craft project. Most often they are listed as beginner, easy, intermediate and experienced.
Beginner patterns are made for first-time crafters. Basic stitches and minimal shaping are needed for beginner patterns. Light colored fabrics or yarns are a good choice for beginners. The lighter color makes it easier to see each stitch or pattern piece. It’s best to choose a smooth textured yarn to use for a first knit/crochet project. I often try new stitch patterns in a lighter color of yarn so I can easily see the stitch technique.
Easy patterns are ones that uses basic stitches, repetitive patterns, simple color changes or shaping techniques. I will often use the simple dishcloth pattern to make baby afghans because of the simple shaping and easy-to-remember pattern.
Intermediate patterns have a wide array of stitch patterns or pieces, and can include color patterns, using different types of tools (e.g., double-pointed knitting needles or sewn stitch patterns).
Experienced patterns use advanced techniques, stitches or finely shaped garments. Lace knit/crochet patterns or tailored sewing projects are example of experienced skills needed for making that particular project.
It’s good to start with a skill level that initially meets your skill level. My rule of thumb is the more pattern pieces (as in a sewing project) or an item with lots of shaping, the more complicated the pattern. However, some crafters like to challenge themselves to learn new techniques or stitch patterns. I like to have a few craft projects in progress that incorporate different levels of my personal skills. Most of my crafting experience is in knitting projects. I will often have a beginner pattern (e.g. a simple dishcloth project) and an intermediate/experienced craft project (e.g., a lace shawl) so that I can switch back-and-forth between the patterns. My travel project is usually a small, simple project. Complicated patterns — ones that may take more concentration — are usually left for times when I’m relaxed and can concentrate on that particular pattern. I might work only 10-20 rows of that pattern before taking a break and switching to a simpler knit project.
That being said, you may want to challenge yourself as you gain confidence in your crafting skills to move on to the next skill level. This can be accomplished by searching for specific video techniques, attending a class or asking someone with the desired skill to teach you that particular technique or pattern.
Simple to experienced projects often allow for personalized style options. For example, a sewing pattern has different lines printed on the pattern pieces that allow the seamstress to adjust the length of a sleeve or skirt. A knit/crochet pattern may include instructions such as “knit/crochet body of the sweater until 15” long or desired length.” If adjusting a pattern by making it longer, be sure to purchase extra yarn/fabric to accommodate the length changes from the original pattern.