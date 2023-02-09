Patterns often have some indication of the needed skill level to make that particular craft project. Most often they are listed as beginner, easy, intermediate and experienced.

Beginner patterns are made for first-time crafters. Basic stitches and minimal shaping are needed for beginner patterns. Light colored fabrics or yarns are a good choice for beginners. The lighter color makes it easier to see each stitch or pattern piece. It’s best to choose a smooth textured yarn to use for a first knit/crochet project. I often try new stitch patterns in a lighter color of yarn so I can easily see the stitch technique.

