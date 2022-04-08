A standard sewing machine is a purchase that can last a lifetime. For this column, I’m focusing an everyday style of sewing machines (other than serging or specialty embroidery machines). Many machines with many different options can be a daunting task when deciding to purchase a sewing machine.
Take your time and do your research to find just the right machine for you. It also helps if you can try out the sewing machine before investing your money on a particular brand/model. Here are some other suggestions when looking to purchase a sewing machine. One may start with a very basic sewing machine, then eventually upgrade to more stitch options and/or computerized embroidery style sewing machines.
Ask your sewing craft friends. What kind of machine do they like? Have they heard of a brand/model that is a great value for your purchase dollars? For me, I like the Singer brand sewing machine. I also have my late mother-in-law’s sewing machine, which is also a Singer from the 1950s. It has a lot of extra bells and whistles that will take time for me to learn to use. I still need to spend a few hours learning the tricks of her sewing machine.
Does the machine start/stop easily? Is the foot pedal easy to use? I remember a time when a few friends and I got together to sew a few stuffed animals to give to a community event. I had to use a friend’s sewing machine and the presser foot would stick, which caused uneven stitching on the seams.
Does the machine easily jam when sewing off the edge of the fabric? If it does, that might entail frequent stops and removing clogged stitches every time you run off the fabric edge or at the end of a seam.
How quiet is the sewing machine when in use? You want the machine to run smoothly but not have to wear ear plugs every time the machine is in operation.
Is the bobbin easily accessible? My old sewing machine had a bobbin case that was located underneath the stitching area of the machine. I couldn’t see the bobbin case. My current sewing machine has a front, drop-in bobbin. All I have to do is slide the throat plate cover open to see how much thread is left on the bobbin. It’s also a lot easier to clean lint dust from the bobbin case area of the sewing machine.
Another consideration is the ease of threading the sewing machine. I can usually get my sewing machine threaded on the top part of the machine (the non-bobbin area) in about 30 seconds, which was easy to learn and remember. I don’t have to look it up in the sewing machine manual every time I threaded the machine.