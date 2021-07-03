Circular knitting — knitting in the round — is a way to make garments and home decor items. The item can be tube shaped or square and oftentimes is seamless. I like knitting in the round because I really don’t like stitching seams together. My favorite sweater pattern is made in one piece on circular knitting needles, starting from the neck and finishing the garment at the waist. Double-point knitting needles are then used to pick up stitches to make the seamless sleeves.
Working in the round means the right (public) side of the garment is always facing you. Large pieces, such as the body of a sweater, are worked on circular knitting needles. Smaller areas, such as sleeves or crown of a hat, are knit using sets of double-point knitting needles.
Circular knitting needles are two single points of a knitting needle, connected at one end by a nylon cable. Items 16 inches (measuring from tip of one needle to the tip of the other needle)or larger are often worked on circular knitting needles. You can find circular knitting needles in lengths ranging from 12 inches to 36 inches, and beyond. Circular knitting needles should comfortably fit the circumference of the garment or home decor item. Choose a circular needle length that is approximately 4 inches or more shorter than the circumference of the piece to be knitted. For example, if the finished garment has a circumference of 20 inches, a 16-inch circular knitting needle is a good choice for that particular garment. You will want to be able to easily slide the stitches along the needle. A circular needle that is too long will end up stretching and distorting the knit stitches.
There are also circular knitting needle kits that allow the knitter to select and/or combine different sizes of cables to custom fit a particular knit project. The set can be a bit pricey and comes with different sets of tips (the needle part of the set) and various sized cables to connect the two tips together. Some circular sets let you connect more than one cable together to make the desired length of the cable. Fellow knitters can suggest good quality circular knitting needle sets. The joining needs to be smooth so that knit stitches slide easily along the tips and cable without catching yarn fibers in the joined connections.
Circular knitting needles can be used for circular (in the round) as well as straight knitting (working back and forth on different rows of a pattern). I find the circular needles easy to use, the ends of the needles don’t bump into things around me, and the weight of the knit pattern is distributed more evenly. Straight needles will have the weight of the garment/home decor item shift from one straight needle to the other, putting more strain on the wrists especially for large projects such as afghans.