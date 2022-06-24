If you’re a crafter like me, you know how hard it can be to keep things organized in your craft area.
Whether it be a room or a set of shelves, my creativity and ideas don’t keep up with the completion of projects.
I am less creative when there’s a lot of clutter in my craft room. I think part of it is because there’s no room for me to work. It’s frustrating to keep moving this pile and that, just so I have a useable surface to work on my current project. Plus, everywhere I look, there’s usually an unfinished project staring me in the face. I feel compelled to work on all of them at the same time.
There is a difference between decluttering and maintaining minimal materials. You want to organize without tossing everything. Let’s face it, we love our crafts and our craft supplies. It brings us joy to take fabric, yarn, leather, etc., and make a project for us to use or give away.
My categories for decluttering are a keep pile, a donate pile and a trash pile. I start with three laundry baskets (or a cardboard box for donate items), each labeled with a sticky note for each category. Labeling helps me keep the categories straight and keeps me from taking something out of the donate pile and putting it back into the keep pile. Even though it’s hard, I do have some items that are tossed into the trash.
Take stock of your current work-in-progress projects. Those are the ones that languish, tucked away on a shelf or in a container/box, from whenever until now (sometimes for years). Why did you set that particular project aside? If it doesn’t bring you joy or you can’t see yourself ever working on it to the finish, donate or recycle it. It’s OK to let it go. Use it as lesson learned. Sometimes, it helps me know what not to do on my next craft project. I’ve had projects through the years where my idea and inspiration are not the same as my reality of the finished project. You should be happy working on the project. Recycle or donate that project.
Take a good look at the machines and crafting tools. You purchased the latest popular gadget that looked wonderful in the store. Once home, you find it didn’t work out like you thought and used it maybe two or three times in the last 10 years. I get it. There are some tools you only need for special situations and when you need it, you need it. I own a small, plastic, peg-board style row and pattern counter for knitting projects. Years ago, it looked great in the store but as I used it, the pegs would fall out or I’d forget to move a peg and get mixed up on my row/stitch pattern. I ended up going back to my preferred method of keeping track by using pencil/paper tally marks or placing a locking stitch marker on specific rows. I have yet for a tally mark to fall out or get lost in my project bag.
More on decluttering next week.