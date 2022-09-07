The art of counted cross stitch is creating a design on even weave fabric or perforated paper, one square at a time.

In counted cross stitch, there is an even number of vertical (warp) and horizontal (weft) threads in the fabric, resulting in a grid design. The most often used fabrics are aida and Hardanger. Aida is the most often used and the thread blocks are easy to see. Stitches are made by inserting the thread in the open gaps between the blocks.

0
0
0
0
0