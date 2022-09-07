The art of counted cross stitch is creating a design on even weave fabric or perforated paper, one square at a time.
In counted cross stitch, there is an even number of vertical (warp) and horizontal (weft) threads in the fabric, resulting in a grid design. The most often used fabrics are aida and Hardanger. Aida is the most often used and the thread blocks are easy to see. Stitches are made by inserting the thread in the open gaps between the blocks.
The fabric used for counted cross stitch is listed according to the number of stitches per inch of fabric. The lower the count of the fabric, the larger the weave and stitch size on the fabric. For example, a 14-count cloth will have 14 stitches in each inch of fabric. A six-count fabric will have six stitches per inch of cloth. The higher the stitch count, the smaller the end result of the project. For example, you have a design pattern that is 11 count. You can make the same design on 16-count but the finished design will be smaller in size compared to the 11-count pattern.
Aida or Hardanger cloth is prepared by cutting your fabric at least 2 inches larger than the finished project. The extra fabric will allow the finished item to be hemmed or secured into a frame for display. However, the threads will fray off the fabric unless you secure the cut edges of the fabric. You can do this by sewing a zig-zag stitch along the raw (cut) edge on the sewing machine, making a whip stitch over the raw edge or folding a piece of masking tape in half over the raw edge.
Tapestry needles are used in counted cross stitch because the dull point of the needle will allow the needle to slide between the fabric threads. A hand-sewing needle point is too sharp and will split the ply of the individual threads.
Embroidery floss is used to stitch your design on the fabric. The floss comes in small skeins and is six strands of thread thick. You will separate the needed number of strands for your pattern. Different counts of fabric will determine the number of embroidery floss strands used to create your design. Your pattern instructions usually indicate how many strands to use on the fabric. A general rule is to use three strands of thread on even weave that is 11 count or smaller. Fourteen count and higher will usually use two strands of floss to stitch the design. The strands should be cut approximately 15 inches in length to avoid tangles and the thread becoming frayed (which results in the stitches looking frayed compared to the first-made stitches).