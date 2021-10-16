Holidays are often very busy times for crafters. I’ve been busy knitting away on a few gifts, with more gifts to make by Christmas. I did do a few of the gifts throughout the summer, but my list is far from finished.
There are times when crafters are so focused on the goal of completing projects we may forget to take care of ourselves. Here are some tips and ways to help when working on craft projects.
Many crafts require sitting for long periods of time. Make sure to sit at a table or counter that is high enough so you are not hunched over the work area for long periods of time. You also want to have good back support when you are seated. Sitting on a low-backed chair or stool can end up giving the crafter a backache.
Rest your eyes. This can include focusing on different things further away by looking around the room occasionally and letting your eyes take a break from focusing on the crafting in your hands. Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. Always work in good lighting to reduce eyestrain. If needed, use magnifying glasses or lamps to prevent squinting to see your craft project. I often use magnifying glasses for fine detail work on small craft projects.
Check your posture. I find the harder I concentrate on my craft project, the more I furrow my brow and tense up my muscles (e.g., my shoulders and arms). Best thing is to get up and stretch or walk around. I will set a timer to go off every 45-60 minutes to remind me to get up and move around.
Be sure to stay hydrated while crafting. Being dehydrated will affect your concentration and physical abilities. My late mother used to tell me when I ran into a roadblock or trouble with my crafting, to get up and get a cup of coffee (or other beverage) and come back to the project later. Sometimes, I get this attitude and mindset of conquering the craft problem, only to find I usually make it worse and end up making more mistakes on the project. That’s when I know I need to follow my mother’s advice and take a break.
Long periods of crafting can wreak havoc on your hands, which are a vital part of your crafting. Working with tools for your craft means your hands are in a fixed position for extended periods of time. At the end of the day, apply hand cream to keep your hands from drying out and ready to work another day. About 30 years ago, I once timed myself to see how fast I could make an adult, seamless, long-sleeve knit sweater. It took me two and a half days of constant knitting. Even though I could make the sweater in that short time, my hands were very sore and would occasionally cramp up for the next few days after I completed the sweater. I decided it would be better to knit slower than to risk temporarily ending my crafting due to an overuse hand injury.