Crafters will often keep notes of items made and worn or given away as gifts. Spinners (those who spin fibers into yarn) will keep a diary of specific fibers (e.g., what type of animal fiber, dyeing process used to dye the fiber).
One of the reasons a crafter may keep a diary is to make specific notes about how the project was made, what pattern is used and any adjustments specific to the pattern. I often use sticky notes for making my pattern notes/changes. I often take a flat-knit pattern (one made in pieces) and adapt it for knitting in the round — meaning as little seaming as possible.
Once the project is complete, I take a photo and put a copy of the photo with the pattern. That way, should I want to make the project again, I have my personal adaptations written and attached to the pattern. If you’re like me, you take a lot of photos using your cellphone. Just be sure to use a SIM card in your phone or back up your photos to a computer or other storage application. (Photo SIM cards might not automatically come with your cellphone. You may have to purchase a photo SIM card separately.)
Many years ago, my late mother-in-law showed me a photo collection of all her completed needlework projects. It was at a time when a camera with instant-developing photos was popular. You would take a picture and a thick paper would come out of the camera. We would watch as the image slowly developed on the surface of the paper. No need to take the roll of film to be developed at the store. The other benefit of the instant developing pictures was if the photo was out of focus (or someone’s eyes were closed), you could immediately take another one to get the perfect picture.
One reason my late mother-in-law kept the picture diary was to keep track of the different projects she made, especially fiber items for her grandchildren. She made afghans, sweaters and hat sets, and toys for her grandchildren. She would make notes that accompanied the photo, on the type of yarn and the pattern (including which magazine or book contained the said pattern). She also kept a written log with her craft projects. (This was long before we used our cellphones to keep track of these things.) When she passed away, I inherited many of her knit/crochet magazines and books. I still come across patterns with her own notes written in the margins. I’ve even come across a few personalized knit patterns that were specifically made for my own children. Each gift is a special reminder of how much she loved to craft, especially for her family members. Her picture log reminded her of each item she knit, and shared, with love.