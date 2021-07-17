As many of my readers recall, I knit/crochet for charity organizations. It fulfills my love for making all types of needlework, but keeps my family members from having too many sweaters, scarves, etc.
I’ve been crafting for over 50 years. Throughout the decades, I’ve acquired several charity patterns. The patterns fill a three-ring notebook, although my favorite ones are often in sheet protectors, in a knitting bag with yarn and knitting needles ready to use (or projects in progress).
I realized the other day that some of the charity patterns have been in my collection for a long time. I recently read an article where the charity Warm-Up America celebrated its 30th anniversary. I have the original tri-fold pamphlet with the first set of patterns ordered through snail-mail from the Warm-Up America organization. I think I had to include a self-addressed, stamped envelope to obtain the first set of WUA patterns. Today, I can go on the website and download the patterns. I made a quick visit on the website and they have many organizations that use the 9-by-7-inch knit or crochet blocks to make afghans of different sizes. I learned they also have other items such as hat, scarves, etc., added to their list of patterns. Originally, the afghans were donated to American Red Cross chapters to distribute to people displaced by personal/natural disasters (e.g., tornado, flood, fire). Today, they also donate to other organizations including women’s shelters, nursing homes, daycare facilities and veteran’s homes.
I also did a website search for some of the other patterns in my charity collection. Some of the organizations no longer exist. The patterns may be of use for other charity organizations, although you want to check with a different charity to see if the patterns meet their donation guidelines. Another organization originally wanted to receive about 2,500 scarves, one for each participating athlete in the competition. They ended up with over 20,000 scarves in one year. The extras were set aside and used for future competitions. An appeal for scarves fired up the charity knit and crochet needles across the country so that the organization received 10 times the original goal of needed scarves.
As stated earlier, I’ve had some of the patterns for decades. I’m in the process of working through each of the organizations to obtain the latest patterns and guidelines for that organization. Some organizations will include a date-of-update on each pattern. That helps me determine whether to obtain a new pattern or continue to use the one currently in my charity pattern collection. I know of one organization that is currently in the process of updating patterns, which includes adding difficulty levels for each pattern and clarification of some confusing pattern instructions. That will help keep me current on pattern instructions and that my craft donation will continue to help those in need for that specific organization.