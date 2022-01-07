Recently, I took my craft project bag along with me on a visit with one of my daughters. I returned home later that day and went to work more on my project. However, the crochet hook I needed for my project was not in the bag. I texted my daughter to see if I had dropped the hook somewhere on her floor. My daughter texted back and said she didn’t see the hook anywhere on the floor at her house. No problem. I have several crochet hooks in my craft stash, many inherited from my late mother-in-law’s craft items.
I used to think that crochet hooks and knitting needles came in different colors just so the crafter could pick their favorite color of needle/hook to use on making their craft project. My knit/crochet experience has proven that contrasting colors of knit needles/crochet hooks actually helps you see the stitches easier as you work along your project. I’ve had knit projects where stitches were almost impossible to see because knitting needles and yarn matched so well that the stitches blended in with the needle color.
I chose another crochet hook from my craft supplies and went to work on the last few rows of my afghan project. The one problem I had was the replacement crochet hook was almost an exact match to the yarn color of my afghan and it was the only extra hook in the needed size.
See, I was working on the final edge rows of one of the baby afghans. Each color of the yarn is used for three rows of double-crochet stitches around the edge of the afghan. I work one row all the way around the entire afghan, chain three stitches then turn the afghan and go back across the previous row of stitches.
Since my yarn and hook matched so well, I would come across incomplete stitches made in the previous row of stitches. These particular afghans are made using 4-ply yarn (four single strands of yarn are spun together to make the thicker strand of yarn). An incomplete stitch is made when the crochet hook only snags two or three of the 4-ply yarn, resulting in a weak point of that particular stitch. The stability of the stitch is compromised and may eventually wear enough to break easier, resulting in a hole in the afghan.
Finding the split-ply stitch meant I would have to rip all the stitches out around the afghan edge, back to the previous row to fix the stitch. Eventually, it got to the point where I would make about 25 stitches, then look at the back of the stitches to see if I had missed any ply of the stitches. At least then, I avoided ripping out an entire row for any missed-ply stitches.
I took a break, reached for something in the outside pocket of my purse and found the missing crochet hook in my purse pocket. I switched out the blue yarn-matching crochet hook for the light green crochet hook and found it easier to see the stitches as I worked on my project. I was able to complete the baby afghan just in time to give it to our youngest granddaughter this past holiday season.