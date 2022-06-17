Sometimes, working on a craft project can be a frustrating endeavor. That’s when some crafters turn to the one way to deal with difficult projects: the project goes in to a time-out. (To clarify: Time-out is a project that sits out for a day, maybe two. A work in progress is usually set aside anywhere from a week to infinity.)
Sometimes, I take a break (as was often suggested by my late mother) and sometimes I take an attitude of this project is not going to defeat me. It’s the latter that ended my latest project in time-out. I feel there are times when my project has it in for me. My current project is a knit sweater, made with wool and alpaca yarn. This particular sweater has cable patterns along the entire side seams, and from the neck to the bottom. I’m on the last 3 inches of the hem of the sweater.
Three times in one recent morning’s worth of knitting, I had to set aside part of the sweater, unravel four stitches down several rows to correct my errant cable. This particular set of cable patterns, where stitches cross over each other, have a specific pattern. The first cable is crossed right over left. The second cable crosses left over right. The result is a set of cables that weave back and forth in the center of the design.
Well, if you cross the second set the same as the first set of cable rows, you end up with a very noticeable cross-over that resembles an elongated letter S instead of a cross-over set of stitches. That same situation happened three times in one session of knitting. The mistakes were equal to working 12 rows of the cable pattern.
Years ago, I would have ripped out all 200+ stitches for 12 rows, spending another day or two to re-knit the 12 ripped out rows. Today, on this pattern, I can set aside the stitches on each side of the offending cable, ladder down and re-knit the rows in correct order, fixing the offending cable cross-over. However, it still took about 90 minutes to correct the three episodes of knit mistakes.
Earlier this week, I had a meeting. I almost always carry some knitting with me. Someone commented that I must have finished the blue sweater as I worked on a simple scarf pattern in a different light blue color at the meeting. I informed them that the sweater was in time-out, for misbehaving.
I am happy to report the sweater behaved after being in time-out for the afternoon. ( I thought I heard the sweater whimpering in the basket in the corner.) The cable pattern is going along smoothly and I only have 1 inch to go before I complete the bottom of the sweater.