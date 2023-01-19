Oftentimes, one of the first things a beginning knit or crochet crafter learns is a simple dishcloth. It’s a small item and helps the beginner learn basic knit or crochet stitches.
One popular pattern is often referred to as C2C (or corner-to-corner).
Think of a square shape. Now, turn the square so that one point of the square is placed down in the south position. The other points of the square are placed at the north, east and west positions.
The cast on row (knit) or crochet chain foundation is started with a few stitches. For example, on a cotton yarn knit dishcloth, I start with four cast on stitches. I work a couple rows even (meaning no increase or decrease in the number of stitches on each row).
The next row is made by knitting two stitches, making a yarn-over the needle (thus making a new stitch) and knitting the rest of the row. Each row is knit across, making one increase stitch after the first two stitches of each row. The increases continue until you have reached the desired number of stitches on the knitting needle. In my case, I like to have 45-48 stitches before working the decrease row.
Decrease row: Matching the yarn-over means I need to knit one stitch, knit two stitches together, yarn-over and knit the next two stitches together. This results in making a one-stitch decrease on each row. I continue making the decrease rows until I return to the beginning number of four stitches. I work a few more rows even, then bind off the four stitches.
While the dishcloth is handy and useful, there are many times throughout my years of crafting where the simple dishcloth pattern was put to use other than the making of a dishcloth.
I’ve made several baby afghans using the dishcloth technique. I kept making increase rows until I reached the desired size, sometimes having as many as 150-200 stitches across the row before making the decrease rows back to four stitches before binding off the row.
Many years ago, I had a greenstick fracture in a bone in my foot. I ended up on crutches for six weeks. With limited mobility and extra time on my hands, I started making small dishcloths out of acrylic yarns from my yarn stash. When I reached 30 squares, I would crochet a simple edging around the square, then join the squares together to make a baby-size afghan. I made three baby afghans during my recovery and donated them to charity.
I’ve also used the dishcloth pattern to make simple shawls. The only difference is I stopped at the widest part and bound off the stitches. I mixed garter stitch with stockinette stitch sections to give the shawl some stitch texture. The yarn-over stitches along the edge of the shawl also made a perfect location to add fringe along the sides of the finished, triangle-shaped shawl.