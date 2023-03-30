Almost every crafter is occasionally faced with a craft project fail. Success or failure, each project is a step in learning more about your specific craft.
First, is it really a fail? I’ve had a few craft patterns where my mental picture of the finished project (which often matched the pattern picture) didn’t match the reality of the finished project. Even though the project turned out different than I pictured, it can still be a useful project to give as a gift or donate to charity.
Can the project or materials be repurposed for a different project? I used a new yarn to knit a pair of socks. The sock pattern and the yarn were both new to me. I made the socks and wore them for a day. The socks were too warm due to the fiber content used for the yarn. My feet felt like they were in a sauna all day long. I washed the socks and, once dry, unraveled the socks to use the yarn in a future project — definitely something other than a pair of socks. As far as the pattern, it was a new style of sock and I learned many new techniques. To me, it was a learning experience and not one I would label as a failure.
A craft project involves two aspects: financial and emotional investment. There is an initial outlay of money to purchase supplies and patterns for your craft project. There is also an emotional investment. You really want to make the specific item as a gift, home decor item or something for oneself. But, as you work on the project, you lose interest in the project. Maybe the pattern isn’t working out or the fabric/yarn colors are not to your liking. Sometimes, I get an attitude of, “I’m not letting this project defeat me.” I start to take it personally. What I’ve learned is that it’s better to cut your losses and stop working on the project. Adding knitted rows, fabric squares or crochet stitches will not make the project more successful.
Try to figure out what went wrong. If you like the yarn/fabric but not the way the project is working out, maybe you need to find a different pattern. Like the socks I mentioned earlier, the yarn is very worthy of being made into another project. There are times when I just let a skein of yarn sit on a shelf in my craft room until I come across a pattern that seems to be the perfect fit for the yarn. It can take me several weeks or months until I find just the right project for that particular yarn.